GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares head for weekly gain after Ifo

* European share markets set for rise on week
* French banks lead gains
* Euro up, Bund yields off record lows after buoyant Ifo
survey
* Spain, France worries weigh on confidence
By Catherine Evans
LONDON, April 20 European shares were set for
their first weekly rise in nearly a month on Friday and the euro
edged higher after buoyant German business sentiment, though
Spain's public finances and France's presidential election kept
gains in check.
German government bond prices eased back from record highs
hit earlier in the session following the release of the
unexpectedly rosy Ifo business sentiment survey, but demand for
safe-haven debt remained solid.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4
percent at 1,044.98 points, having gained 17.6 points since last
Friday's close, clawing back some of the 78 points lost in the
previous four weeks. World stocks as measured by the MSCI world
equity index were up 0.1 percent at 325.26, and
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a rise on Wall St.
"I think the sell-off (in equities) is overdone. The reason
I say that is because all the fundamentals still look very
good," said Daniel McCormack, a strategist at Macquarie
Securities, citing momentum in company earnings and resilient
global growth.
"Spain will generate a little bit of volatility over the
next six months, but the pressure on the market is really
forcefully up."
Euro zone banks drove the rebound, jumping 2.6
percent.
BNP-Paribas and Societe Generale climbed
4.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively, after BofA Merrill
Lynch said valuations for the French banks, which had fallen
around 20 percent since the start of the month, were attractive
despite significant sovereign debt-related risks.
Germany's Dax, up 1 percent, was the best performer
among core European national indexes and is the biggest gainer
so far this year, helped by exporters benefiting from growth in
the emerging markets and the United States.
The Munich-based Ifo thinktank said its business climate
index inched up for the sixth month in a row in April, to 109.9,
signalling that Europe's largest economy continues to outpace
peers and shrug off the effects of the euro zone debt crisis.
"The DAX is likely to continue its outperformance unless
there is a sharp slowdown in Emerging Markets (China in
particular)," BNP-Paribas Corporate and Investment Banking said
in a note to clients. "The recent easing measures in Asia are
likely to support further growth."
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3160, paring gains
after hitting a session high of $1.3180. It remained firmly
within its recent trading range between $1.30 and $1.32,
however, and traders said sizeable options expiries around $1.32
were likely to check any further gains.
"The Ifo surprised once again to the upside, so we gained a
bit of intra-day volatility, but the wider ranges are still very
tight," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.
"Spanish yields are back close to 6 percent, and that's
clearly the focus of the markets in the longer-term. The euro
could break below $1.30 if there is big escalation in Spanish
yields or if French bonds take off."
German Bund futures were slightly lower on the day
at 140.45, having hit a record high of 140.86 before the Ifo
release. German 10-year yields were last at 1.65 percent
, off a 1.59 percent all-time low plumbed earlier.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose 5 basis points
to 5.97 percent, after a debt auction on Thursday fell short of
market expectations, and the cost of insuring its debt against
default rose close to a record. A sustained break above 6
percent would raise fears that Madrid's borrowing costs could
become unsustainable and push it into a bailout.
French bonds have also sold off in an increasingly nervous
market ahead of Sunday's first round of its presidential
election, and its credit default swap costs have risen. Ten-year
yields were last at 3.08 percent.
Markets are concerned that the expected winner, Socialist
Francois Hollande, may have a looser grip on government finances
than current President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Oil rose to $119 a barrel, trimming its decline this
week, as the Ifo result countered nervousness about the euro
zone debt crisis, with worries about supply from sanctions-bound
Iran also lending support.
The International Monetary Fund is expected to announce over
the weekend the amount of extra funds raised to bolster the euro
zone's financial firewall. IMF managing director Christine
Lagarde wants at least $400 billion in extra funds. So far $320
billion has been pledged from Europe and Japan.
Citibank analyst Greg Anderson said in a note that if the
total fell short of the $400 billion soft target, the euro could
take a hit.
Major emerging powers also stood ready to pledge money to
bolster the IMF's crisis-fighting war chest, though Brazil was
holding out for promises that their voting power at the global
lender would increase.
"If Brazil really digs in its heels, I don't think the
market will be too kind to it," Markus Huber, head of German
high net worth trading at ETX Capital. "There has to be unity.
That's the only way investors think the crisis can be
contained."
The dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies
but gained against the yen. Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said it would continue powerful monetary
easing until a 1 percent inflation target is in sight.
His comments raised expectations the BoJ will
ease policy further next week.