GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro dips, German debt rises after Spain downgrade

* Spanish downgrade adds to euro zone debt worries
* Euro eases 0.1 pct, European shares fail to shine
* Spanish, Italian debt yields rise, Bund futures rally
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, April 27 The euro dipped and investors
sought safety in German government bonds on Friday as a
two-notch downgrade of Spain's credit rating ahead of a key
Italian bond auction increased nervousness about the struggling
economies in the euro zone.
European shares stabilised at 1,040.70 points after
three straight days of gains following the move by Standard &
Poor's - it cut Spain to BBB plus - and fresh data showing
Spain's jobless rate rising.
The rating downgrade took the gloss off markets supported
this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to support
growth, and shifted the focus back to the euro zone.
"This downgrade shows that governments in Europe are still
struggling to get their budgets in balance. We are probably
going to see more downgrades from other rating agencies,"
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets in Brussels, said.
The front month German bond futures contract hit a
record high before trimming gains to 141.10, up 18 basis points
on the day. Ten-year German bond yields fell two
basis points to about 1.66 percent.
The riskier sovereign debt of Spain and Italy moved in the
opposite direction, with 10-year Italian bond yields
up 9 basis points to 5.73 percent.
Spain's equivalent debt rose 11 basis points to 5.96
percent, after briefly piercing the psychologically key 6.0
percent threshold.
Italy's borrowing costs are also expected to rise further
towards 6.0 percent when the government auctions up to 6.25
billion euros in fixed-rate paper later in the day.
The euro was down 0.1 percent below $1.3190, though
it reversed some of its earlier losses. It had climbed to a
three-week peak near $1.3264 on Thursday on expectations of
continued low interest rates following the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting this week.
The dollar measured against a basket of key currencies
inched up 0.24 percent.
The Bank of Japan's widely expected decision to increase
bond buying by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion) caused only
temporary losses in the yen, which quickly strengthened around
0.4 percent against the dollar.
The Spanish downgrade kept oil subdued below $120 a
barrel, and the MSCI world stock index dipped
0.2 percent after hitting three-week highs in Thursday's
session.