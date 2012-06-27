GLOBAL MARKETS-Fading hopes for EU summit leave euro flat

* Hopes for progress at EU summit fade
* Euro steady, off lows vs dollar
* European shares edge up, tracking gains in Asia, U.S.
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 27 European shares edged up on
Wednesday but the euro was flat, with investors increasingly
cautious a day ahead of an EU leaders summit that few expect
will do much to resolve the region's debt crisis, now in its
third year.
U.S. stock index futures were also pointing to a mostly flat
start on Wall Street, while oil, gold and copper edged lower,
with all markets reluctant to advance before the June 28-29
summit in Brussels.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet new French
President Francois Hollande later to try to hammer out a common
line to take to the meeting, but her reported comments that debt
sharing across the euro area would not happen in her lifetime
dashed hopes of a breakthrough.
"The disillusionment is palpable at the moment because,
whatever happens over the next couple of days during this
summit, no one is expecting anything concrete to come out the
other side," said Richard Hunter, Head of UK Equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown.
The euro was barely changed at $1.2495, recovering
from the fall to a two-week low of $1.2441 on Tuesday, which was
its lowest level since June 8.
Markets had been hoping this week's summit would deliver at
least a high-level agreement on greater fiscal and financial
integration across the euro area that could then ultimately lead
to the issuance of common euro bonds.
There were also hopes that Europe's bailout funds, the
European Financial Stability Facility and the soon to be
launched European Stability Mechanism, could use their money to
ease the pressure on peripheral debt markets.
But Merkel's rejection of the idea of mutualising the
region's debt burden - favoured by France, Italy and Spain -,
saying Europe would not share total debt liability "as long as I
live", signalled that deep divisions remain, though Germany is
expected to offer some flexibility on the use of bailout funds.
"People are waiting for the inevitable - which is that
policymakers will probably fail to do what is necessary," said
Neil Mellor, currency analyst at Bank of New York Mellon.
EQUITY RECOVERY
Following sharp falls last week and Monday as hopes for a
quick solution to Europe's crisis at the summit faded, stock
markets around the world have steadily recovered.
Rises in U.S. equities on Tuesday and across Asia earlier
lifted the MSCI world equity index by 0.3
percent to 301.86 points, though the index is down nearly 1
percent for the week so far.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.5 percent at 991.31 points after ending unchanged on
Tuesday following falls in the three preceding sessions as
investors positioned for a poor outcome at the summit.
There were, however, signs in the derivatives market that
some market players are expecting a rebound in the coming weeks.
Investors were snapping up July 'call' options - the right
to buy into the market at a pre-set price and thus benefit from
any rally - on the euro zone blue chip Euro STOXX 50
.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index - Europe's main
gauge of anxiety, known as the VSTOXX - has also fallen 0.4
percent and is down a hefty 27 percent since it hit a peak on
June 4.
EURO DEBT ON HOLD
Debt markets continue to reflect the worsening funding
outlook for many euro zone nations and the impact of the crisis
on the region's growth prospects, with investors reluctant to
increase their exposure, even to safe-haven debt, ahead of the
leaders' summit.
German 10-year Bund yields rose 6 basis points
to 1.56 percent, while 10-year bond yields in Spain, which has
already requested EU bailout funds for its troubled banking
sector, eased slightly to 6.85 percent.
The Bank of Spain warned on Wednesday that the rate of
economic contraction was accelerating, and Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said his country would be unable to keep financing
itself at current yields for long.
Meanwhile, Italy's six-month borrowing costs rose to 2.957
percent at auction on Wednesday, their highest since December.
The spike comes just ahead of a five- and 10-year debt sale for
up to 5.5 billion euros on Thursday. On Tuesday, Spain saw its
short-term borrowing costs nearly triple.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields were
slightly lower at 6.12 percent, with Italy facing
a much bigger test of investor sentiment on Thursday when it
auctions up to 5.5 billion euros of new five- and 10-year bonds.
The fading expectations of a quick resolution to Europe's
problems offset tighter supply condition in the Brent crude
market to leave the oil price down 46 cents at $92.56 a barrel.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,566.70 an ounce,
while U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down
$7.60 an ounce at $1,567.30.