GLOBAL MARKETS-Spanish yields jump as central banks disappoint

* Spanish, Italian borrowing costs jump, Euro nurses losses
* European shares slip ahead of U.S. jobs data
* U.S. payrolls to offer gauge on Fed stimulus probability
* German 2-year yields briefly turn negative after ECB
action
LONDON, July 6 New steps by three major central
banks to boost global growth failed to impress investors on
Friday, sending Spanish borrowing costs back near unsustainable
levels and hitting European stocks.
The euro was nursing heavy losses at $1.2382 <EUR=, near a
five-week low of $1.2364, while Brent crude oil was down
over a dollar a barrel at $99.46.
A U.S. payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, will offer clues
about the extent of damage the euro zone's debt crisis is
inflicting on the U.S. economy and whether the Federal Reserve
may consider more monetary stimulus.
"The U.S. jobs report will be the focal point today as a
weak figure could signal additional stimulus by the Federal
Reserve in their next meeting," said Nam Truong, a dealer at
Capital Spreads in London.
Thursday's robust U.S. private employment data could have
dampened such hopes, but a Reuters poll showed expectations were
for non-farm payrolls to expand by just 90,000 jobs in June.
China, the euro zone and Britain loosened monetary policy on
Thursday signalling growing alarm about the world economy.
Reflecting the impact of the European Central Bank's
decision to cut lending rates to 0.75 percent and deposit rates
to zero, German government bond yields were weaker with the
yield on two-year debt briefly turning negative.
Ten-year Spanish government bonds yielded 6.90 percent in
early trading, close to levels seen before euro zone leaders
last week announced a raft of measures to try to step the
region's debt crisis. Italian yields jumped to 6.03 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.3 percent at 1,041.09 points in early trade but was still up
2.3 percent for the week.
A weaker session in Asia, where Chinese growth worries are
on the rise ahead of Q2 GDP data next week, the MSCI world
equity index dipped 0.1 percent to 314 points
but is on track for a gain of 0.6 percent this week.