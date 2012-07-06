GLOBAL MARKETS-Spanish borrowing costs jump despite c.bank action

* Spanish borrowing costs near 7 percent again
* Euro nurses heavy losses, hovers near 5-week low
* European shares slip ahead of U.S. jobs data
* U.S. payrolls to offer steer on Fed action
By Mike Peacock
LONDON, July 6 Policy loosening by a trio of
major central banks failed to impress investors on Friday,
pushing Spanish borrowing costs back up to unsustainable levels
reached before last week's EU summit took measures designed to
ease pressure on them.
China, the euro zone and Britain all loosened monetary
policy on Thursday, signalling growing alarm about the world
economy. But to little avail.
The euro stayed close to a five-week low against the dollar
after an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank further
dampened the common currency's appeal, while Brent crude
oil shed more than a dollar to drop below $100 a barrel.
A U.S. jobs report, due at 1230 GMT, is the day's big number
and will gauge the extent of damage the euro zone's debt crisis
is inflicting on the U.S. economy and whether the Federal
Reserve may consider more action when it meets next at the end
of the month.
"If non-farm payrolls are strong enough to suggest there
will be no QE from the Fed, the dollar will strengthen. If they
are weaker then the dollar will fall as the Fed will just be
playing catch-up with the rest of the world," said ING head of
currency strategy Chris Turner.
Thursday's robust U.S. private employment data came in
strong but a Reuters poll showed expectations were for non-farm
payrolls to expand by just 90,000 jobs in June.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields extended their rise
past 7 percent, a level which is not a sustainable borrowing
rate indefinitely.
If Madrid requires a full sovereign bailout on top of the up
to 100 billion euros already earmarked for its banks, it would
stretch euro zone rescue funds to the very limit.
Italian yields climbed above 6 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.2 percent at 1,042.04, but was still up more than two percent
for the week.
Reflecting the impact of the European Central Bank's
decision to cut lending rates to 0.75 percent and deposit rates
to zero, German government bond yields were weaker with the
yield on two-year debt briefly turning negative.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on
Wall Street, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones
and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
A weaker session in Asia, where Chinese growth worries are
on the rise ahead of Q2 GDP data next week, pushed the MSCI
world equity index down 0.15 percent to 313.85,
though it is on track for a gain of 0.6 percent this week.
SLOWDOWN ALL ROUND
Japan's Nikkei share average also fell with
investors unconvinced Thursday's tripartite monetary easing
will jump start slowing global growth.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said the
world economic outlook had deteriorated as both developed and
big emerging nations show signs of slowing down.
China surprised markets with its rate cut, coming just four
weeks after a previous reduction and ahead of economic data next
week that includes second-quarter gross domestic product. It fed
expectations that those figures will be weak.
Vice Premier Wang Qishan said in comments published late on
Thursday that China would have difficulty meeting its 10 percent
trade growth target this year.
Crude oil fell below $100 a barrel on expectations the
Norwegian government would end an oil workers' strike and as
enthusiasm over central bank rate cuts waned.
"The focus continues to be on the global economy and oil
demand," said Victor Shum, a senior partner at oil consultancy
Purvin and Gertz. "China's rate cut was a surprise and although
it was meant to stimulate, it was interpreted as a sign of more
trouble in the economy and it didn't really inspire."
Gold edged down as a stronger dollar hurt European appetite
for the metal but remained on track for a second week of gains
and as investors waited for U.S. jobs data.