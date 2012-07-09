GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth, European worries send shares lower

* Stocks fall as signs grow of economic slowdown
* Euro recovers from two-year low against dollar
* Spanish yields rise as hopes of quick EU action fades
* U.S. stocks open lower
By Richard Hubbard and Leah Schnurr
LONDON/NEW YORK, July 9 World shares fell on
Monday as investors shied away from riskier assets, unnerved by
a darkening global growth outlook and mounting doubts of speedy
progress to resolve Europe's debt crisis.
The euro recovered from a two-year low against the dollar,
but remained fragile as the optimism raised by last month's EU
deal to help indebted states and banks faded. Yields on
benchmark Spanish and Italian bonds were also moving up to
levels considered unsustainable.
Wall Street opened modestly lower after data in Asia raised
concerns about slower economic growth there. Investors were also
looking ahead to earnings season with Aloca reporting
results at the end of the day.
But it was a meeting of euro zone finance chiefs later on
Monday which held center stage, with doubts growing over whether
they will make much progress on plans for a single euro zone
bank regulator, or on how the region's new bailout fund can be
used to reduce a country's borrowing costs.
"In terms of progress, we might actually see a bit more
clarification on where we are, but I don't think progress is
necessarily the word you use here," said Rob Carnell,
international economist at ING.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent against the dollar
at $1.2294, off a low of $1.2255 hit in thin early trade
as traders reported demand to sell the currency above $1.2300.
But time was looking to be running out for Spain, where
10-year government bond yields were 10 basis
points higher at 7.08 percent, a borrowing cost widely regarded
as unsustainable for any euro zone government.
Equivalent Italian debt followed the Spanish debt higher
, rising a similar amount to 6.13 percent.
At the weekend, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
promised to announce more austerity measures in the coming days
but he also called on his euro zone partners for greater urgency
to tackle the funding crisis.
Diplomats said on Monday Europe will grant Spain an extra
year to reach its deficit targets after it outlines further
budget savings to finance ministers meeting in Brussels.
SHARES STUMBLE
Weaker than expected Chinese inflation data, a record fall
in Japan's machinery goods orders, and Friday's disappointingly
weak U.S. jobs report undermined sentiment in equity markets.
However, the losses were limited as the data was also seen
boosting the prospects for stimulus from the world's major
central banks.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Sunday that more
aggressive efforts to fine-tune economic policies were needed to
support an economy still under downward pressure.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at
1,029.82 points, while the S&P 500 was down 0.5 percent
at 1,348.22 in early morning trading.
The MSCI world index, hit by a weaker
session in Asia, was down 0.8 percent, a fourth straight day of
declines.
In the United States, investors were braced for the release
of Alcoa's quarterly results after the Wall Street close. This
will mark the official start of the next reporting season.
Corporate outlooks are at their most negative in nearly four
years and companies that have already reported have shown
lackluster growth. Nearly two dozen S&P firms have already cited
Europe's woes - which seem to be worsening - as a concern.
"Ultimately the question is are companies making money - are
lower gas prices translating into enough of a relief for
consumers that they are spending money on other goods and
services - so the next quarter will tell us exactly how
sustainable this recovery is," said Gordon Charlop, managing
director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
Oil rose as talks to resolve a strike in Norway failed over
the weekend, causing supply worries to offset concerns about
weaker demand from slowing growth.
Brent rose 48 cents to a high of $98.66 a barrel and
U.S. crude was up 21 cents at $84.66.