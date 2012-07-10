GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on euro zone fund optimism

* World shares rise as German top court eyed on bailout fund
* Weak Chinese import data sends oil lower
* Spain gets extra year to cut deficit
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, July 10 Shares in major world markets
rose on Tuesday on optimism Germany's top court will approve the
euro zone's new bailout fund but evidence of a sharp slowdown in
China sent oil lower.
U.S. stocks opened more than 0.5 percent higher as the
German Constitutional Court began a hearing into whether the
fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism, and planned
changes to the region's budget rules are compatible with German
law. Approval would pave the way for funds to be used more
flexibly to ease the European debt crisis.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the court
that any significant delay in approving the measures could fuel
financial market turbulence, and Spanish and Italian government
bond yields eased.
"Everyone is going to sit and wait because potentially (the
court) could say it doesn't work," said Ken Polcari, managing
director at ICAP Equities in New York.
"It's baby steps - it is going in the right direction but at
any moment it could be derailed, that is why you have the lack
of commitment."
Separately, euro area finance chiefs agreed to a deal which
will release 30 billion euros ($36.9 billion) of bailout funds
for Spain's troubled lenders by the end of July.
The euro zone ministers also decided to grant Spain an extra
year, until 2014, to reach its deficit reduction target but made
no apparent progress on how the bloc's new rescue fund, the ESM,
will be used to help lower Madrid's elevated borrowing costs.
The euro recently extended losses against the dollar
on technical selling, falling as low as $1.2261 and last traded
at $1.2270, down 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters
data
European shares rose in choppy and light trade with the FTSE
Eurofirst 300 index up 1.1 percent to 1,041.25. The
MSCI world equity index ended four straight days
of losses to gain 0.9 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 77.58 points,
or 0.61 percent, to 12,813.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 7.64 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,360.10. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 19.13 points, or 0.65
percent, to 2,950.90.
BOND PRESSURES EASE
Spanish and Italian government bond yields dipped on the
help given to Spain and hopes the German court will give its
blessing to efforts to use euro zone rescue funds to ease the
pressure in debt markets.
Spain's 10-year bond yields were 16 basis
points lower at 6.9 percent, while their Italian equivalents
fell 13 bps to 5.97 percent.
The euro finance chiefs plan to reconvene in Brussels on
July 20 to finalise their latest agreement, having first
obtained the approval of their governments or parliaments.
"I think we have a long ways to go before we reach the stage
at which policymakers will be ready to act, particularly as it
relates to potential bond purchases in the secondary market,"
said Todd Elmer, currency strategist for Citi.
Meanwhile the world's second-largest economy, China,
sharply curtailed imports in June in further evidence that
Europe's three-year-long debt crisis is dragging down economic
activity around the world.
Demand for Chinese goods in June was also below its usual
pace in part because the U.S. economy has not fully recovered, a
top Chinese customs official said.
Annual import growth was 6.3 percent in June, far short of
the 12.7 percent forecast by economists and the 12.7 percent
achieved in May. China's crude oil imports for June plunged to
their lowest levels of the year from a record high in May.
The lackluster trade numbers came a day after data showed
inflation in China eased further in June, giving the central
bank room to loosen monetary policy to stimulate growth without
stoking price pressures.
The data sent oil prices lower, as did the end of a strike
in Norway that had threatened to halt oil output.
Brent crude oil fell $1.56 to $98.76 a barrel, while
U.S. crude fell $1.08 to $84.91.