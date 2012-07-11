GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares ease on growth, euro zone woes

* European shares open lower in line with Wall St falls
* Euro hovers near two-year low vs dollar
* Investors eye Spain's new austerity measures
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, July 11 European shares fell on
Wednesday after profit warnings from U.S. companies compounded
fears the sluggish global economy will erode earnings, while
scepticism over the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt
crisis pressured other risk assets.
The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the dollar at
$1.2260 although industrial commodities and oil regained
their footing after sharp falls on Tuesday.
"Risk appetite remains fragile as U.S. earnings worries and
various unanswered questions in Europe weigh on sentiment,"
analysts at Credit Agricole said in a note to clients.
Recent data showing slower growth in Europe, China and the
United States has weighed on equities markets, and U.S.
companies, which this week began the second quarter reporting
season, have warned about the impact this is having on sales.
U.S. stocks fell for a fourth straight day on Tuesday on the
growing pessimism while in Asia, MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan . touched a one-month low as
its big exporting firms experienced similar headwinds.
Samsung Electronics <005930.KS, the world's largest memory
chip maker was down 0.2 percent, and SK Hynix, the second
largest < 000660.KS> slumped 3.2 percent following the weak
forecasts from U.S. chipmakers Applied Materials Inc
and Advanced Micro Devices.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
companies was down 0.6 percent at 1,033.34 points in early
trading, largely reversing the previous session's gains.
MSCI's world equity index extended its fall
into a sixth straight day to be down 1.25 percent for the month
to date although Wednesday's losses were slight.
EUROPEAN UNEASE
In Europe concerns over the pace of developments to ease the
debt crisis and the impact of the European Central Bank's move
to cut the deposit rate it charges banks to zero kept the single
currency near a two-year low of $1.2225 set on Monday.
The euro was changing hands at $1.229, up 0.3
percent, but had fallen to a 3-1/2 year low against the British
pound of 78.87 pence, as investors sought safety
from the crisis.
"While the euro could see some short-term corrective moves
against the dollar, it is really difficult to think of taking
long positions in the coming months, considering Europe's
situation," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at
Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
Spain, which has already called on it euro zone partners for
help in bailing out its troubled banks, unveiled a package of
measures to reduce its fiscal deficit as it battles to cut
borrowing costs.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would raise
value-added tax by 3 percentage points to 21 percent and planned
a new tax scheme for the energy sector as part of the package to
trim the deficit by 65 billion euros over the next 2-1/2 years.
Spanish 10-year bonds were down around 0.25 of a percentage
point to 6.8 percent after the announcement
following steady falls this week after Madrid reached agreement
with its euro zone partners to relax its deficit deadline.
Italian yields were mixed, largely shrugging off comments by
Prime Minister Mario Monti on Tuesday that his country could be
interested in tapping the euro zone's rescue fund for bond
support.
The comments underscored the difficulties policymakers are
facing in coming to grips with a crisis that is threatening to
engulf the euro zone's third largest economy, which is deemed
too big to be bailed out.
German bonds were mostly steady ahead of a 5 billion euro,
10-year debt auction which should see good demand after the
latest meeting of euro area finance chiefs did little to ease
concerns about the region's three-year debt crisis.
In commodity markets gold was recovering after posting its
biggest one-day decline since late June on Tuesday, but gains
are expected to be reined in as the dollar continues to outstrip
bullion as the preferred safe haven for investors.
Spot gold was up half a percent to $1,575.74 an
ounce, after losing 1.4 percent on Tuesday when it touched
$1,563.89, its lowest level since June 29.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched up 0.4 percent to $7,518.50 per tonne but the metal's
price is expected to stay in a tight range ahead of this week's
GDP data from top consumer China, which is expected to show the
slowest growth in at least three years.
Brent crude oil rose above $98 a barrel with investors
awaiting the release of U.S. inventory data that is expected to
show crude stocks shrinking for a third week in the world's
largest oil consumer.
Brent crude for August delivery LCOc1 rose 73 cents to
$98.70 a barrel, while U.S. crude was at $84.83, up 92
cents.