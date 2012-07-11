GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth, euro zone woes fuel demand for safe havens

* Euro hovers near two-year low vs dollar
* European shares recover as defensive stocks in demand
* German 10-year bond auction yields record result
* Spain deepens austerity measures
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, July 11 Concerns over Europe's sluggish
response to the ongoing debt crisis sent 10-year German bond
yields to fresh lows on Wednesday while demand for stocks less
exposed to the looming global growth slowdown lifted equity
markets.
U.S. stocks were also poised to open higher with
attention focused on the release of minutes from the last
Federal Reserve rate setting meeting, which will be scoured for
signs the central bank could take steps to boost growth.
Germany sold just over 4 billion euros ($4.9 billion) of
10-year government bonds at auction for an average yield of just
1.31 percent - the lowest ever recorded for this maturity.
"The German auction shows there is still strong demand for
safe haven assets," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst
for Investec in London.
"We're very far from a lasting solution to the euro debt
crisis so I don't see why (German yields) should not test new
lows again."
The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the dollar at
$1.2275 after the auction but at one point fell to a
3-1/2 year low against the British pound of 78.87 pence
, as investors sought safety from the crisis.
EUROPEAN DOUBTS
Germany's debt sale underlined the growing lack of faith by
some investors in measures agreed by European policymakers last
month to combat the crisis, including help for Spain's banks and
allowing the region's new rescue fund to buy government debt.
These concerns were heightened by lack of clarity from euro
zone finance ministers on implementing the measures and
questions about when Germany's Constitutional Court would give
its verdict on the new regional bailout fund, known as the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti also said on Tuesday
Italy could be interested in tapping the new ESM to ease its
borrowing costs, underscoring the threat of the crisis spreading
to the euro area's third largest economy.
However, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy eased some
concerns by announcing a swathe of new taxes and spending cuts
designed to slash 65 billion euros from Spain's budget
shortfall.
Rajoy, of the centre-right People's Party, proposed a
3-point hike in the main rate of Value Added Tax on goods and
services to 21 percent, outlined cuts in unemployment benefits,
and reduction in civil service pay and perks.
Domestic investors in Spain and Italy, now by far the
biggest holders of their country's debt, welcomed the moves and
yields fell alongside the drop in German bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Spanish bonds were down 13
basis points at 6.7 percent, while Italian 10-year yields
were down 9 basis points at 5.86 percent.
Yields on 10-year German debt in the secondary market
were steady at 1.32 percent, in line with the
auction result.
GLOBAL GROWTH
Equity markets initially suffered from warnings by U.S.
companies, which this week began their second quarter reporting
season, about the impact that slower growth around the world is
having on earnings.
U.S. stocks fell for a fourth straight day on Tuesday on the
growing pessimism while in Asia, MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan touched a one-month low on
Wednesday as its big exporting firms reported similar headwinds.
Samsung Electronics <005930.KS, the world's largest memory
chip maker was down 0.2 percent, and SK Hynix, the second
largest < 000660.KS> slumped 3.2 percent following the weak
forecasts from U.S. chipmakers Applied Materials Inc
and Advanced Micro Devices.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
companies, which fell as much 0.6 percent at one point,
recovered to be up 0.1 percent at 1,041.02 points as investors
bought defensive sectors like telecoms and utilities.
"The problem in the equity markets at the moment is
confidence - there is very little of it," said Jiban Nath,
equity derivatives strategist at Solo Capital.
MSCI's world equity index ended five days of
losses to be up 0.15 percent at 308.69 points.
COMMODITIES RECOVER
In commodities markets prices were recovering after a sharp
selloff on Tuesday with worries about the scale of the global
slowdown partly offset by hopes for more policy action from
world central banks.
Brent crude oil, which fell more than two percent on
Tuesday, was back above $99 a barrel after the Organisation of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which produces a third
of global oil, left its 2012 world oil demand growth forecast
unchanged at 0.9 million barrels per day.
Traders were awaiting the release of U.S. inventory data
that is expected to show crude stocks shrinking for a third week
in the world's largest oil consumer.
Gold edged up after posting its biggest one-day decline
since late June on Tuesday, but gains are expected to be limited
as the dollar continues to outstrip bullion as the preferred
safe haven for investors.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent on the day at $1,574.84
an ounce, after losing 1.4 percent on Tuesday when it touched
$1,563.89, its lowest level since June 29.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched up 0.35 percent to $7,530.50 per tonne but the metal's
price is expected to stay in a tight range ahead of this week's
GDP data from top consumer China, which is expected to show the
slowest growth in at least three years.