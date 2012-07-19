GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings optimism lifts stocks, Europe worries linger

* European shares at 15-week highs on earnings optimism
* Spanish 10-year yields hit 7 pct after debt auction
* Euro gains on weaker dollar, but falls against the yen
* Oil prices firmer on Mideast tension
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, July 19 European shares hit a 15-week
high and the euro rose against the dollar on Thursday as strong
U.S. corporate profits boosted sentiment, but a rise in Spanish
borrowing costs rekindled fears that a full sovereign bailout
was becoming inevitable.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to the gains in equities
continuing on Wall Street, where the earnings season is in
full flow.
On the oil markets, Brent crude rose above $106 a barrel to
a seven-week high as violence in Syria and an attack on Israeli
tourists increased tension in the Middle East, bringing supply
concerns back into focus.
The biggest threat to a resumption in demand for riskier
assets was the rise in Spain's borrowing costs, which hit new
euro-era highs for five-year debt at a 3 billion euro ($3.7
billion) auction of new bonds.
"The risk is that yields could start rising also in shorter
maturities, where Spain is doing most of the funding, and that
will basically be game over for Spain," said Gianluca Ziglio, a
strategist at UBS.
The sharp fall in demand for Spain's bonds and the big rise
in costs the government has to pay to fund itself comes despite
Madrid's efforts to cut the budget deficit and tackle the
problems in its banking system.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields in the
secondary market climbed back above 7 percent after the auction,
with the spread versus German debt, seen as the least risky euro
zone asset, close to record highs at 582 basis points.
A 10-year bond yield of over 7 percent, as happened with
Greek, Portuguese and Irish sovereign debt, is a level many
analysts consider to be unsustainable.
"The real issue here is that markets are not giving Spain
the benefit of the doubt," said Charles Diebel, head of market
strategy at Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets.
"The odds are certainly going up that Spain may have to
request direct intervention in its bond market," he said.
The main Spanish share index, the IBEX, turned
negative after the sale but recovered to be up 0.8 percent, in
line with gains in other European markets.
Spain should receive some good news later in the day when
the German parliament votes on the rescue programme for its
troubled banks, which should then pave the way for a formal
approval by euro area finance ministers on Friday.
FRANCE FUNDS
In contrast to Spain, French borrowing costs plunged at an
8.96 billion euro sale of bonds maturing in 2015, 2016 and 2017,
with two-year yields running at near zero.
France is benefiting from demand for the debt of the euro
zone's best-rated sovereign issuers after the European Central
Bank cut its overnight deposit rate to zero earlier this month.
In the wake of the ECB's move, French bonds have rallied
strongly, with the premium investors require to hold 10-year
French bonds over their German equivalent falling
25 basis points so far this month.
The euro fell to a day's low of $1.2263 after the
Spanish auction result before settling to be little changed on
the day at $1.2285.
However, the ECB rate cuts did see it touch fresh lows
against the yen and the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
DOLLAR DIPS
The U.S. dollar was also weak, mainly because the Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke had kept alive talk of more
monetary easing in the second stage of his testimony to the U.S.
Congress on Wednesday, though he played down the risks of a
double-dip recession.
The dollar fell to a two-week low against a basket of
currencies, with the dollar index hitting 82.70, and
traded at a six-week low against the yen.
In equity markets investors stayed focused on the second
quarter earnings season and the outlook for corporate profits.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.7 percent at 1,061.75 points and on track for a seventh
straight week of gains.
"There have been some good company results, which have
lifted sentiment. But I don't think investors have been
complacent as the euro zone situation is still in the
background," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown.
Most of the good news on corporate profits has emerged from
the United States, where, of the 63 companies in the S&P 500
index to report second quarter earnings so far, 71.4 percent
have beaten analysts' expectations, 11.1 percent have been in
line with forecasts and only 17.5 percent have fallen below
estimates.
The positive numbers, which have included many big name tech
companies such as Intel Corp and Honeywell,
sent the S&P 500 to its highest level since early May on
Wednesday, helped also by some good news on house building.
The gains spilled over into Asia, helping send the MSCI
world equity index up 0.6 percent to 314.45
points.
Oil market gains were capped by data from the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showing crude
stocks in the United States fell less than expected last week as
crude imports rose and refineries scaled back processing rates.
Gold took its cue from the weaker dollar, though investors
were less than convinced of its direction, given the uncertainty
over Fed stimulus measures and persistent worries about Europe.
Spot gold gained around 0.5 percent to trade around
$1,580 an ounce.