RPT-GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, shares ease off highs as Spanish concerns weigh

* European shares off four-month highs
* Spanish bond yields hover just below critical 7 pct level
* Euro edges down 0.15 percent
LONDON, Aug 6 European shares retreated from
four-month highs and the euro edged down from a one-month peak
on Monday as investors grew cautious over the prospects of a
bailout for Spain, with its 10-year bond yield holding close to
7 percent danger levels.
Markets had rallied last week after robust U.S. jobs data
eased concerns about global growth, and the European Central
Bank outlined a plan to buy the bonds of heavily indebted euro
zone nations to ease funding pressures on their governments.
But President Mario Draghi said the ECB would act only in
cooperation with the euro zone bailout funds, and would require
countries to ask for help first.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has signaled he may
seek a full-blown aid package, but has not yet made a decision
on the matter.
"Italy or Spain would have to ask for help (for the ECB to
act), so this is not something that's imminent, but at least
some headache for the equity markets has been lifted," said
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European company
shares eased 0.3 percent early on Monday to 1,078.35 points, but
this followed a 2.5 percent rise on Friday which marked its
ninth consecutive weekly gain.
In the Spanish debt market 10-year bond yields eased
slightly by 2 basis points to trade around 6.91 percent
.
The euro slipped 0.15 percent in European trading to
$1.2370 having climbed as far as $1.2444 earlier in Asia, its
highest level since July 5.