GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rises on euro zone hopes though euro retreats

* Euro flat after reaching one-month highs vs dollar
* Wall Street opens higher
* Crude oil prices post modest gains in choppy trading
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. and European shares rose on
Monday as European and IMF inspectors said Greece made progress
on its debt bailout program, helping spur equities to build on
gains from the previous session's rally driven by ECB plans to
help borrowers under pressure.
But currency and bond investors strayed from this optimism,
as the euro fell against several major currencies and erased
gains against the dollar and crude oil prices posted modest
gains in choppy trading.
The euro and stock markets had enjoyed a strong finish to
last week after robust U.S. jobs data on Friday eased concerns
about global growth.
Compounding investor optimism were European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi's comments late last week on plans for
new wave of bond purchases aimed at helping to calm the euro
zone's turmoil, lately focused on Spain and Italy's high
borrowing costs.
"There is a definite dichotomy in investor sentiment at the
moment. There has been a good bit of interest from shorter-term
traders to fade the recent bout of euro strength given the lack
of action and follow-through from Draghi last week," said Andrew
Cox, currency strategist at CitiFX in New York.
In Athens, inspectors from the International Monetary Fund,
the European Commission and the European Central Bank - known as
the troika - concluded a visit to Greece, saying they would
return in September to give their final verdict.
They said Greece has made progress in finding budget cuts
needed to continue its bailout program but cautioned not all
work is done.
"It's follow-through with a little bit of relief that
Draghi's remarks point to at least a work-around for Europe,"
said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co
in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
"People are more encouraged the economic slowdown in the
U.S. may have reached a plateau," he added, regarding Friday's
payrolls report.
Wall Street opened higher with the benchmark S&P 500
up 0.5 percent in early morning trade.
Still, bond and foreign exchange markets were cautious.
Germany has yet to approve Europe's new rescue fund and Spain's
10-year bond yields remain dangerously high. The euro eased
against most currencies after earlier hitting a one-month high
against the dollar.
The MSCI World Index, which captures the
world's biggest stock markets, was up 0.7 percent to its
highest level since early May.
In another sign of the wait-and-see mood, oil prices in New
York were up 31 cents to $91.71 a barrel in choppy trade,
with buyers caught between euro zone hopes and still struggling
growth in many large economies.
After the gains of the past week, European equities
continued to rise on Monday, touching a new four month high. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.92 points,
or 0.52 percent, at 13,164.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 6.72 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,397.71. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.96 points, or 0.57
percent, to 2,984.86.
The euro zone's problems remain the focus for many major
investors. The ECB promised last week to stabilize the bloc's
bond markets but tensions remain as details of exactly how to
achieve this have yet to be settled.
The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.2385, below
a peak of $1.2443 hit in Asian trade, its strongest since July
5.
The ECB continued to keep a lid on its bond purchase program
last week. The ECB has barely used the Securities Markets
Program (SMP) this year and has not bought any bonds for 21
weeks despite a severe intensification of the euro zone debt
crisis.