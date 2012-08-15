版本:
RPT-GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro slip on global growth concerns

* European shares follow Asia lower, U.S. futures down
    * Euro down 0.4 pct
    * Israel, Iran tensions dominate oil markets

    By Marc Jones
    LONDON, Aug 15 Worries about the slowing world
economy and uncertainty about the extent and timing of
long-awaited central bank stimulus measures hit global shares
and the euro currency on Wednesday.
    European and global financial markets have been riding high
in recent weeks on hopes that European Central Bank plans due to
be detailed in September can put a floor under Spain and Italy's
debt troubles and prevent the euro from unravelling.
    Such hopes are partly countering the effects of weak
economic data, including figures on Tuesday that pointed to the
euro zone sliding back towards recession, on top of earlier
figures showing emerging economies such as China faltering.
    In the U.S. an unexpected drop in a manufacturing gauge in
New York state and lower-than-expected consumer prices added to
the picture. 
    "There appears no end in sight in the near-term for an end
to economic contraction in the fiscally challenged euro zone
members," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
    Global shares were down 0.2 percent, thinned
by the summer lull. Indexes in London, Paris and
Frankfurt were all lower, following weakness in Asia
and remaining on the back foot despite positive U.S. retail
sales data on Tuesday.
    U.S. stocks were also indicated lower, with S&P 500 futures
 down 0.14 percent shortly before the opening of trade in
New York.
    "The weakening growth outlook is likely to lead to more
aggressive monetary easing from the ECB, weakening the euro
further ahead," Hardman added.
    Brighter U.S. consumer data on Tuesday had lifted the market
mood, but that was tempered in early Asian trading by concerns
that it might prompt the U.S. Fed to put off another round of
easing. 
    But Wednesday's figures showing U.S. inflation was slower
than expected at 2.1 percent, and other data showing
manufacturing activity in New York state contracted in August
for the first time since October 2011, were an instant antidote.
    Thursday will see the euro zone report final July inflation
figures. It is forecast to stay at 2.4 percent, still well above
the ECB's 2 percent comfort zone and a potential brake on
further ECB interest rate cuts. 
          
  
    
    EASING APPEASING
    Global shares are up over 3.2 percent since the start of the
month, but investors remain nervous while they wait to see if
ECB action lives up to expectations.
    ECB President Mario Draghi has said the bank will flesh out
new bond buying plans to bring some stability back to strained
euro zone bond markets early next month, driving hopes the bloc
could start to right itself again in the second half of the
year.
    In line with the sell off in share markets, the euro 
was down 0.4 percent at $1.2274 at 1240 GMT.
    The prices of German bonds - favoured by risk-averse
investors - hit a six-week low. Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
bonds were all up. 
    The backdrop for that trend remains ECB bond purchase hopes.
But the moves have also been aided by the current market lull.
Bunds are down more than 150 ticks this week, and Wednesday's
latest dip was cited by traders as triggering automatic selling.
 
    Economists also believe Bank of England policymakers are
considering more help for the British economy. All nine members
of its Monetary Policy Committee voted to maintain the BoE's
asset purchase target at the 375 billion pound level agreed in
July, minutes showed, but some said there was a good case for
more. 
    Tensions in the Middle East were also influencing markets,
in particular worries that Israel could launch an attack on Iran
in the coming months.
    Brent crude futures slipped below their $114 a barrel
three-month high after the United States disputed reports of an
imminent move by Israel, saying it did not believe any decision
had been made. 
    Gold edged back up, having dipped to a near two-week
low on Tuesday.

