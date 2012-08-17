GLOBAL MARKETS-German backing for ECB action lifts stocks

* Global, European shares boosted by German ECB support
* European shares hit 13-month high
* Euro hovers vs dollar, 6-week high vs yen
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 17 Global shares continued to rally
on Friday, with top European stocks hitting a 13-month high
helped by apparent support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel
for European Central Bank intervention to calm the euro zone's
debt troubles.
Merkel said declarations by ECB President Mario Draghi, who
outlined conditional plans at the start of the month to buy
bonds of troubled euro zone governments, were "completely in
line" with the approach taken by European leaders and urged the
bloc to now act swiftly to tackle its woes.
Hopes the bloc may finally be getting a grip on its problems
lifted top European shares 0.22 percent to a new
13-month high and putting them on track for their best weekly
run in seven years.
"Two things have been helping risk assets," said Investec
economist Philip Shaw. "Data showing that there are some signs
of life in the U.S. economy, and the other dominant theme that
euro zone policymakers may be getting on top of the debt
crisis."
"With his promise to do whatever it takes to save the euro,
Mario Draghi has engendered hope there will be a new concerted
effort by the euro zone to tackle the crisis and Merkel's
comment backing that has helped support that belief," he added.
The main indexes in London, Paris and
Frankfurt were all in positive territory, helping the
MSCI index of global shares, at their highest
since May 4, to extend an 11.5 percent gain that started back in
June.
Financial markets have been riding high in recent weeks on
hopes that new crisis plans being drawn up by the ECB, and due
to be detailed at the start of September, will put a floor under
Spain and Italy's troubles and prevent the euro from
unravelling.
After spending the morning up, the euro finally gave up
gains against the dollar to stand at $1.2340. It also hit
a six-month high against the yen.
U.S. futures pointed to a more subdued open on Wall Street,
with futures for the S&P 500 down 1.8 points, Dow Jones
futures down 7 points and Nasdaq 100 futures up
0.13 percent.
OIL SLIP
Oil prices slipped below $114 a barrel after sources told
Reuters the U.S. government was dusting off plans for a possible
release of oil reserves.
Gold inched up to $1,617.66 an ounce.
Demand for German government bonds remained steady on
Friday, even as the appetite for riskier assets which offer
better returns continued to strengthen.
Bund futures were up slightly on the day. They have
come off more than 3 points since the ECB's Draghi promised last
month to do whatever it took to "preserve the euro".
Ten-year German government bond yields were
down 1.5 basis points at 1.51 percent, while those for Spain
were also lower.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see 10-year Bund yields edging a
bit higher towards 1.60-65," said Rainer Guntermann, strategist
at Commerzbank. "At that level, they should start to look a
little more attractive ... going into September."
September will be a crunch period for the euro zone and its
hopes to overcome its debt troubles.
The ECB is due to flesh out its new bond-buying crisis
strategy by Sept. 6, and Germany's constitutional court will
deliver a ruling on Sept. 12 on the euro zone's permanent ESM
rescue fund, before which Berlin cannot ratify the treaty on it.
Dutch elections are held on the same day. And on Sept.
14-15, European Union finance ministers meet in Cyprus. By then,
the troika of EU, IMF and ECB inspectors may have also delivered
a verdict on Greece's progress in cutting its debt.
Next week will also offer interest. Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras will meet Merkel, French President Francois
Hollande and Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker in a bid to
secure more funding from the EU, IMF and ECB, despite Greece
falling behind on its debt cut targets.
Next Friday, Spain is due to lay out details for a new 'bad
bank' to absorb real estate assets owned by troubled commercial
banks.
The minutes from the Federal Reserve's August meeting may
shed light on why the U.S. central bank refrained from extending
its promise to keep interest rates low beyond late 2014 as
investors had anticipated heading into the meeting.