GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed easing hopes lift shares, weigh on dollar

* Fed minutes fuel expectations of U.S. stimulus
* Global, European shares edge higher
* Euro hits fresh 7-week high vs dollar
* China HSBC PMI shrank at fastest pace in 9 months
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 23 Signals from the U.S. Federal
Reserve that another dose of stimulus measures could come
"fairly soon" lifted global shares on Thursday and pushed the
dollar to a two-month low, outweighing poor economic data from
China and Europe.
European shares, which are up over 15 percent since
June and have been driving the steady 11.5 percent rise in
global stocks, were up 0.16 percent at 0925 GMT. Indexes in
London, Frankfurt and Paris were all
higher.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street,
with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and
the Nasdaq 100 up 0.3 to 0.4 percent.
The euro, which has been boosted in recent weeks by hopes
that a new bond buying-led plan being drawn up by the European
Central Bank will overcome the currency bloc's debt troubles,
was at a seven-week high against the dollar at $1.25726.
Adding to the swirl of speculation about the details of the
ECB's plans, central bank sources told Reuters on Thursday that
the bank is considering targeting bond yield levels with its
purchases, but without making the targets public.
The dollar sank to a two-month low versus a broader basket
of currencies. Behind the move was the Federal Reserve's
signal on Wednesday that more policy easing is likely to be on
the way, a move that will pump more dollars into the financial
system.
Minutes from the U.S. central bank's meeting earlier in the
month said: "Many (Fed) members judged that additional monetary
accommodation would likely be warranted fairly soon unless
incoming information pointed to a substantial and sustainable
strengthening in the pace of the economic recovery."
"The market seems more interested in more prospects of
stimulus from the Fed than worries over the euro crisis. In the
short term, the market could get back up to the highs which
we've seen in the last few weeks," said Darren Easton, director
of trading at London-based Logic Investments.
The Purchasing Managers' Index survey from Markit suggested
that the euro zone was destined to return to recession, as the
poll notched up a seventh month of contraction.
"In terms of where they are, this is consistent with
contraction in euro area GDP," said Jeavon Lolay, Global
Economist, Lloyds Banking Group. "You could argue it was
slightly better than expected, but there isn't much to add."
Germany confirmed its economy grew at 0.3 percent in the
second quarter. Chinese manufacturing PMI data also hit their
lowest levels since November as new export orders slumped and
the stock of unsold goods rose.
TIME PRESSURE
Meetings between Greece and key euro zone leaders are set to
continue, with Greece's prime minister heading to Berlin to see
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday and French President
Francois Hollande on Saturday.
Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker kept alive Greek hopes
of winning more time, saying that the country was staring at its
"last chance". But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
warned in a radio interview that more time was "not a solution
to the problems".
European bond markets were choppy as they headed towards
midday. German government bond futures were in demand, up 55
ticks, tracking the move in U.S. bonds.
The bloc's troubled members were under fire, however, with
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs
both rising, with traders citing selling by domestic investors
ahead of fresh auctions next week.
Fed stimulus hopes also helped oil markets shrug off the
weak Chinese and European data, with Brent crude prices rising
more than a dollar to breach $116 a barrel. Gold and
silver hit their highest levels in more than three
months.
"The Fed's tone is totally different in the minutes from
previous comments, and that helped gold," said Chen Min, an
analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of
Shenzhen.