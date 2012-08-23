REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar ease as stimulus seen less certain

* Fed's Bullard dashes hopes of fresh stimulus 'fairly soon'
* Euro rises to seven-week high against U.S. dollar
* Oil gains on renewed hope for stimulus from Federal
Reserve
* Some U.S., China, euro zone data suggest softening economy
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 23 Global shares retreated and the
U.S. dollar weakened on Thursday after expectations for further
stimulus from the Federal Reserve were dampened and data from
Europe and China pointed to a slowing global economy.
The dollar pared some of its losses against the euro after
the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve said data since
the last policy-makers' meeting was somewhat better and that
minutes from that meeting were "a bit stale"..
The U.S. dollar index down 0.02 percent at 81.472,
while the euro rallied to a fresh seven-week high against
the dollar, up 0.3 percent at $1.2564.
Minutes from the July 31-Aug. 1 meeting hinted that another
round of monetary easing would occur "fairly soon," but James
Bullard of the St. Louis Fed told CNBC television that the
economic outlook has since brightened.
Stocks on Wall Street opened lower and European shares
extended losses as the outlook for the global economy sapped
investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 96.48
points, or 0.73 percent, at 13,076.28. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.20 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,404.29.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.51 points, or
0.80 percent, at 3,049.16.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 of top regional
shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,086.84.
The Purchasing Managers' Index survey from Markit suggested
that the euro zone was destined to return to recession, as the
poll notched up a seventh month of contraction.
Chinese manufacturing PMI data hit their lowest levels since
November as new export orders slumped and the stock of unsold
goods rose.
In the United States, data showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last
week while U.S. manufacturing improved only slightly in August,
worrisome signs for an economy struggling to create enough jobs.
"Jobless claims continue to indicate ... a sluggish labor
market," said Peter Cardillo, an economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York. "The numbers also strengthen the hand of
the Fed to aid the economy with more stimulus."
However, Cardillo and other economists said the slow pace of
healing in the labor market doesn't necessarily point to
immediate action by the Fed.
Brent crude futures were up 94 cents to $115.85 a
barrel.
U.S. light sweet crude oil rose 17 cents to $97.43 a
barrel.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
10/32 in price to yield 1.6608 percent.