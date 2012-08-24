GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares retreat on growth, euro zone woes

* European shares open lower, MSCI global index drops
* Euro down from 7-week high vs dollar, dollar firm vs yen
* Gold near 4-1/2 month highs, looks technically bullish
LONDON, Aug 24 Global stock, bond and commodity
markets saw investors selling riskier assets on Friday, as they
scaled back expectations of strong stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve and fretted about the euro zone's debt troubles
and widespread economic weakness.
European shares, which have suffered their worst run
in over a month in the last few days, followed falls in Asia to
open down 0.05 percent, leaving the MSCI global index
down 0.35 percent.
The euro eased back from its recent seven-week highs
versus the dollar to stand at $1.2543.
Pushing it down were fading hopes of a rapid new euro zone
drive to end its crisis as politicians signalled new plans could
take another month to put together. The dollar inched up 0.1
percent to 78.56 yen.
"The data calendar is fairly empty so we suspect that
trading will be technical in nature today," said KBC economist
Piet Lammens, pointing to a meeting in Berlin between German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras the main point of interest for markets.
"Merkel and Samaras is of course always a wild card but we
have had so many indications that the Greek issue will be put
back to the end of September, so we don't expect any breaking
news coming from that," Lammens said.
Triple A-rated German government bonds,
traditionally favoured by risk-adverse investors, have rebounded
sharply in recent days, tracking the rise in U.S. Treasuries and
helped by a return of uncertainty among investors about the euro
zone's progress out of its debt crisis.
They were up 13 basis points at 143.63 in early trading.
Spain's bonds also saw small gains while their
Italian and Portuguese counterparts
dipped.
Investors will also be watching Spain again on Friday, after
three euro zone sources told Reuters that Madrid is negotiating
with European partners over conditions for aid to bring down its
borrowing costs, though the country has not made a final
decision to request a bailout.
Madrid's IBEX had jumped nearly 30 percent since
comments by European Central Bank head Mario Draghi in late July
sparked expectations of fresh measures to help lower the
borrowing costs of Spain and Italy. But it has lost 4.7 percent
since a peak hit on Monday, although charts show the index has
managed to keep its four-week upward channel intact.
"Pullback would be welcomed by many money managers who
failed to take part in the recent move and at some stage will
need to tell clients of the underperformance," IG Markets
strategist Stan Shamu wrote in a note.