GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip, euro flat ahead of central bank moves

* Euro hovers just under eight-week high vs dollar
* European shares slide as growth concerns weigh
* Oil down after Hurricane Isaac seen missing plants
* Upcoming Jackson Hole Fed chairman speech in focus
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Aug 29 The euro hovered near an
eight-week high on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to push
it higher ahead of a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman
and before seeing the European Central Bank's plan to tackle the
region's debt crisis.
But global growth worries weighed on equity markets,
dragging world shares lower, while oil prices eased after
Hurricane Isaac in the Gulf of Mexico looked set to spare local
production facilities from significant damage.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on
Wall Street on Wednesday.
Moves in major risk asset markets are being limited by hopes
that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal an easier U.S.
monetary policy in a speech to international central bankers
gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of the week.
There is also rising optimism that the ECB, which will meet
on Sept. 6, is close to producing a decisive bond-buying plan to
bring down high Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, and ease
Europe's three-year-old debt crisis.
But with the risk of disappointment on both fronts high,
investors were adopting a cautious approach.
"We've got the prospects of further quantitative easing in
the United States and a rate cut in Europe, but against that
we've got a worsening economic outlook, so we're in limbo for
the time being," said Richard Griffiths, associate director at
Berkeley Futures Ltd.
Concerns about the global economic outlook were firmly
outweighing any potential positive impact of central bank
actions in the equity markets, pulling the FTSEurofirst 300
index down 0.4 percent to 1,083.80 points.
The euro area's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was also down 0.6 percent at 2427.95 points.
A mixed session in Asia, where evidence of slowing activity
in China has been weighing on sentiment, left the MSCI world
equity index facing a sixth day of losses. It
was down 0.1 percent at 323.27 points.
Emerging stocks also hit their lowest levels in nearly four
weeks due to the sharp drop in Chinese shares, which
are the largest component of the index.
ITALIAN AUCTION TEST
In the debt markets the approach of Bernanke's speech and a
lack of fresh details on the ECB's plan for containing the euro
area's debt crisis, which is expected to involve new sovereign
debt purchases, kept most key rates steady.
U.S. Treasury bond yields and German government
bonds were little changed across the curve.
Investors are looking ahead to Thursday's sale of up to 6.5
billion euros ($8.2 billion) of new Italian five- and 10-year
bonds, which is seen as a guide to the market's view on how
successful the ECB plan is likely to be.
The auction is the first sale of longer-term debt since ECB
President Mario Draghi said in late July he was ready to do
whatever it took to preserve the euro.
In an opinion piece written for a German newspaper on
Wednesday, Draghi defended the central bank's proposed bond
buying plan, saying it must employ "exceptional measures" at
times to fulfil its mandate of delivering stable prices.
The comments were seen as a retort to German officials who
have criticised the bank for considering what they see as a
scheme that amounts to outright financing of governments, which
is outside its remit.
"The ECB (is) basically trying to convince policy makers in
Europe that this action (bond buying) is required to repair the
monetary policy transmission mechanism," said Ian Stannard,
head of European FX Strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"And I think the policy might be very difficult for
policymakers to disagree with," he said.
ISAAC BLOW SUBDUED
Oil markets were more focused on Hurricane Isaac, which is
moving along the coastline of the Gulf of Mexico, a region that
accounts for about 23 percent of all U.S. oil output.
Oil production dropped by more than 90 percent on Tuesday as
coastal refineries shut down in a precautionary move ahead of
the approaching Category 1 hurricane.
But as Isaac left local oil production facilities without
significant damage, Brent crude futures for October
slipped $1 to $111.58 a barrel, and U.S. light crude was
down 80 cents at $95.53.
"Oil prices are slightly down this morning because it is
expected that oil production in the Gulf of Mexico will quickly
return to normal," said Carsten Fritsch, an oil analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.