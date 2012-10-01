GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rally after U.S. manufacturing data

* Major stock indexes rise at start of quarter
* Spanish bank audit seen clearing the way for bailout
* U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly expands in September
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Stocks in major markets rose at
the start of a new quarter after a survey showing the U.S.
manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in September
overshadowed weak factory data elsewhere.
Results of a Spanish bank stress test on Friday that showed
troubles in the sector were no worse than feared also helped
boost sentiment.
Activity in U.S. manufacturing rebounded in September after
three months of weakness as new orders and employment picked up,
an industry report showed on Monday. It was the first time since
May that the index has been above the 50 threshold that
indicates expansion in the sector.
Earlier, surveys showed factory output in Europe and Asia
wilted again in September, flagging a return to recession for
the euro zone and a seventh straight quarter of slowing growth
in China.
"The U.S. economy is growing at a slow pace, but it is still
growing. The ISM number suggests that things are not that bad.
We're not quite at the point where things are good, but this
indicates strongly that things are not so bad," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
Wall Street stocks extended gains after the data, after
closing out its best third quarter since 2010.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 144.14
points, or 1.07 percent, at 13,581.27. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 15.67 points, or 1.09 percent, at 1,456.34.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.62 points, or 0.92
percent, at 3,144.84.
The MSCI global stock index rose 1.0 percent
to 334.93. The FTSEurofirst-300 index of pan-European shares
rose 1.51 percent to end at 1,105.68 points.
Spanish banks will need 59.3 billion euros in extra capital
to ride out a serious economic downturn, an independent report
showed late on Friday, matching market expectations. The country
is expected to need international help to meet its debt
financing needs.
However, the euro gained 0.5 percent to $1.2928, as
investors preferred to sell the dollar because of the expected
impact of the Federal Reserve's decision last month to ease
policy in another round of bond buying dubbed QE3. The dollar
was up 0.2 percent at 78.08 yen.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 4/32, with
the yield at 1.6456 percent.
Brent crude oil rose 56 cents to $112.95 after
earlier falling as low as $111.47 on concerns that a shaky
global economy may hurt oil demand.