GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, euro up as ECB keeps rates on hold

* Stock markets cautious ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report
* U.S. stocks seen higher at open
* Euro up vs dollar, yen and sterling after ECB leaves rates
on hold
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Oct 4 The euro edged higher against most
major currencies on Thursday, helped by the European Central
bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged, while signs of
an improving jobs market in the United States supported equity
markets.
But market moves were choppy as investors turned cautious
ahead of Friday's key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.
The ECB's decision was widely expected and the market was
more focused on what ECB president Mario Draghi will say in his
post-meeting news conference about Spain and the prospect that
it will trigger the bank's new bond buying programme.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.2968 after the
decision was announced, having earlier touched two-week highs
against the Japanese yen, British pound and Swiss franc.
"What is key for euro/dollar going forward is going to be
Spain," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
European sources have told Reuters that euro zone leaders
are considering helping Spain by providing insurance to those
who buy its government bonds to minimise the cost of any
bailout.
That news helped prompt some selling in safe-haven German
bonds but had little impact on Spanish bonds, with 10-year
yields around 6 basis points higher on the day at
5.87 percent.
Earlier the strong view that Spain will ultimately seek a
full bailout helped Madrid sell 4 billion euros ($5.16 billion)
in shorter-dated government bonds.
Investors bid for twice the amount on offer for the
three-year bonds in the Spanish auction, reflecting high
expectations of ECB support, though Madrid had to pay slightly
more than at a similar auction a month ago.
The average yield on the paper was 3.956 percent versus an
average this year of 3.825 percent.
"There is a natural demand, given the expectation that at
some point Spain will request a sovereign bailout," RIA Capital
Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
EYES ON JOBS
Meanwhile U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher start
on Wall Street on Thursday as economic data added to hopes of an
improvement in the monthly payrolls report.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose less than expected last week, according to the
latest weekly data, adding to a modest signs of improvement.
"The labour market is improving, but it is not really
gathering direction for better or worse. It is still just
plodding along," said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast Ltd in
New York.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index was barely changed
after the U.S. jobless claims data.
Modest gains in Asia earlier also contributed to a slight
gain in the MSCI world equity index, but
investors everywhere are cautious about extending a rally begun
in September until they see confirmation of a better outlook.
"The market is caught between earnings momentum which has
turned heavily negative during the third quarter, a significant
policy response to the slowdown in global growth ... and now
there's a debate about the effectiveness of the policy actions
that they've taken," said Darren Winder, equity strategist at
Oriel Securities.
Markets also got a slight lift from a gain in U.S. stock
futures after an early U.S. poll found 67 percent of registered
voters surveyed thought Republican candidate Mitt Romney, seen
as pro-business, won the first widely watched election debate
with President Barack Obama.
The improving U.S. outlook was also supporting demand in
commodities markets, with gold gaining for a fourth day and
copper rallying , while Brent crude oil for
November was up $1.57 a barrel.
However, rising geo-political concerns emanating from the
Middle East is keep a cap on the gains, with rising social
unrest in Iran and a growing dispute between Turkey and Syria
adding to the regional tensions.