GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro climb on ECB's Draghi, U.S. claims

* Wall Street trades higher, European shares gain
* Euro broadly higher after ECB's Draghi comments
* Oil rebounds on tensions between Syria and Turkey
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 4 The euro jumped against the
dollar on Thursday while global shares edged higher on
encouraging comments from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi and data showing a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S.
jobless claims.
Oil prices rebounded after a steep fall in the previous
session as escalating tensions between Syria and Turkey raised
concerns over supplies from the Middle East.
Draghi, speaking after the ECB's decision to keep rates at
0.75 percent, said the bank is ready to buy the bonds of
troubled euro zone economies that ask for it, leaving the door
open to a widely expected bailout of Spain. He said the decision
has eased tensions in the region's debt crisis.
"Draghi is infusing confidence into the markets today," said
Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New
York.
"We get reassured that we have the structure to figure this
out," Hogan said about mechanisms to ease the crisis.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.2972. Against the
yen, it gained 0.7 percent to 101.95 yen.
U.S. stocks opened higher. The Dow Jones industrial average
gained 35.59 points, or 0.26 percent, to 13,530.20. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 4.52 points, or 0.31
percent, to 1,455.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
1.48 points, or 0.05 percent, to 3,133.75.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose less than expected last week, according to the
latest weekly data, adding to modest signs of improvement.
The all-important government nonfarm payrolls report will be
released on Friday.
The MSCI global stock index edged up 0.4
percent to 334.49. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index was
slightly down at 1,100.12.
Brent crude rose $1.31 to $109.48 per barrel, after
falling to its lowest since Sept. 20 on Wednesday. U.S. crude
rose 73 cents to $88.87, after dropping to its lowest
since Aug. 3 in the previous session.
Turkey's military hit targets inside Syria for the second
day on Thursday after a mortar bomb fired from Syrian territory
killed five Turkish civilians, marking the most serious
cross-border escalation of the 18-month-old uprising in Syria.
"The hostilities between Syria and Turkey reinforce supply
fears, as a number of pipelines cross the region," said Carsten
Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 7/32, with
the yield at 1.6387 percent.