GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain after surprise drop in U.S. unemployment

* U.S. unemployment rate falls to nearly a four-year low
* European shares extend gains, Wall Street set to open
higher
* Dollar jumps against yen, little changed on euro
LONDON, Oct 5 European shares extended their
gains and the dollar rose against the yen on Friday after a key
jobs report from the United States showed its unemployment rate
had dropped to 7.8 percent in September, its lowest point in
nearly four years.
Employers said the U.S. economy added 114,000 jobs last
month in the nonfarm sector, a touch above forecasts for 113,000
jobs while jobs growth in August was revised sharply higher.
U.S. stocks were also set to rise when Wall Street opens
after on the data with the S&P 500 futures contract up
5.9 points, the Dow Jones industrial average futures
adding 50 points and Nasdaq 100 futures up 13 points.
"It's a surprise. That said, the jobless rate coming down to
7.8 percent has a lot to do with labour force participation. But
overall, it's being taken as a strong number," said Lane Newman,
director of foreign exchange trading at ING Capital.
The data encouraged investors to sell U.S. government bonds
extending losses in the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
to 14/32, and pushing its yield up to 1.72 percent.
The dollar rose to session highs against the yen to 78.78
and was last at 78.72 yen, up 0.3 percent. The euro
was slightly lower at $1.3010.
European markets earlier had already been in a positive mood
following reassurance from the European Central Bank on Thursday
that it stood ready to buy Spain's bonds if it requested aid,
and that Europe now had a "fully effective backstop mechanism in
place" to protect the euro.
The European Central Bank envisions buying large volumes of
sovereign debt for periods of 1-2 months once its bond buying
programme is triggered, senior central bank sources have told
Reuters.
The pan-European FTSEurorfirst 300 equity index extended its
gains after the U.S. jobs report to be at a day's high of
1,111.95, points, up 1.1 percent.