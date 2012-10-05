REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Jobless rate fall buoys stocks; Treasuries tumble

* U.S. jobless rate falls to 7.8 percent, nearly a four-year
low
* European shares extend gains, Wall Street opens higher
* Dollar jumps to two-week high vs yen; bond prices tumble
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. stocks climbed on Friday
with the S&P 500 index set to hit its highest since 2007 while
Treasury prices tumbled after data showed a surprise drop in the
U.S. unemployment rate to a near four-year low.
The dollar advanced to a two-week high versus the yen and
the euro gained as investors sold the U.S. and Japanese
currencies, which are often perceived as safe havens.
The U.S. economy added 114,000 jobs last month, driving the
jobless rate to 7.8 percent, the lowest since January 2009,
Labor Department data showed. Payrolls for previous months were
revised higher.
"The details were about as good as they realistically could
be under the circumstances," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist, at BNY Mellon in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 60.48 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 13,635.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 7.53 points, or 0.52 percent, to 1,468.93. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 15.20 points, or 0.48
percent, to 3,164.66.
The MSCI global stock index edged up 0.7
percent to 337.84. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index
rallied 1 percent to 1,111.25.
European markets earlier had already been in a positive mood
following reassurance from the European Central Bank on Thursday
that it stood ready to buy Spain's bonds if it requested aid,
and that Europe now had a "fully effective backstop mechanism in
place" to protect the euro.
The European Central Bank envisions buying large volumes of
sovereign debt for periods of one to two months once its bond
buying program is triggered, senior central bank sources told
Reuters.
Safe-haven government bond prices fell. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 15/32, with the yield at
1.7236 percent.
The dollar rose to 78.87 yen, before pulling back to 78.66
yen, up 0.2 percent on the day. The euro rose 0.3
percent to $1.3048.
Brent futures were down by 95 cents at $111.63 a
barrel, having fallen by over $1 to $111.48 earlier.
U.S. crude futures eased $1.64 to $90.07 per barrel,
after climbing nearly 4 percent in the prior session.
Gold touched its highest since last November, taking a cue
from euro strength. Spot gold rose above $1,795 an ounce earlier
and last traded at $1,783.