版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 21:47 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-Spanish bonds inch towards 6 pct after downgrade

* European shares swing to gains after Spain downgrade
    * Demand rises for safe-haven German Bunds, Spain yields
inch up
    * Oil up on Mideast tension, gold rises 0.2 pct
    * Wall Street expected to open higher after upbeat data

    By Marc Jones
    LONDON, Oct 11 Spanish bond yields inched back
towards the critical six percent mark on Thursday after a heavy
downgrade from rating firm S&P, although hopes it could help
persuade Madrid to take a bailout saw European shares and the
euro pull away from recent lows.
    Pan-European equities had started the day in the red but
were well in positive territory while Wall Street enjoyed its
first higher open for four days.
    The brighter mood was helped by data showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to
the lowest level in more than four and a half years.
 
    "This is a lot better than expected. It's a number that is
somewhat of a surprise and the market is going to react
positively. It shows the trend that the labour market is
slightly improving," said Peter Cardillo, Chief Market
Economist, at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
    S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent as trading resumed. Dow
Jones industrial average added 0.43 percent points and
Nasdaq 100 rose 0.71 percent. 
    The Euro STOXX 50, which has lost 3 percent
since the start of the week, clawed back early morning falls and
accelerated after the U.S. numbers to stand 1 percent higher at
2482.84 points at 1345 GMT.
    Having been firm all day, the dollar extended gains
to hit a session high versus the yen of 78.50 compared with
78.34 before the release.
    Standard & Poor's piled additional pressure on Madrid late
on Wednesday, as it cut the country's rating two notches to BBB-
minus --one step from junk status-- and warned the intensifying
recession and poor response from euro zone policymakers to the
crisis had left it highly vulnerable. 
    Markets expect Spain to be the first of the euro zone's 'big
four' economies to require a rescue package.
    "We are working on the assumption that Spain will make a
request for aid and so the only uncertainty comes from pinning
down exactly when that will occur," said Nick Matthews, Senior
European economist at Nomura in London.
    "There are a few domestic events that could delay a call for
help but we expect it by the end of the month."
    The euro, closely linked to the euro zone's debt
turmoil, pulled clear of 10-day lows to climb to $1.2884, lifted
by hopes the S&P downgrade, and calls from the head of the IMF,
Christine Lagarde, for urgent action, would shepherd Spain into
an aid request.
    Spanish borrowing costs, measured in terms of its 10-year
bond yields, rose 8 basis points to 5.91 percent,
back towards the crucial 6 percent level that economists see as
too expensive to sustain long-term.
    
    COURAGEOUS ACTION
    S&P's downgrade of Spain brought it into line with peer
Moody's which will decide by the end of the month whether or not
to strip Madrid of investment grade status.
    If it does, it could force investors with self-imposed lower
limits on bond ratings to jettison their holdings and push up
Spain's borrowing costs up even further.
    S&P's timing for its Spanish downgrade did not help fellow
euro zone struggler Italy, as its borrowing costs rose to the
highest since mid-July -- before the ECB's pledges to keep the
euro intact -- at an auction of 6 billion euros of mainly
three-year bonds..   
    Lagarde said in Tokyo political wrangling was adding to
global economic uncertainty and prodded the world's rich
countries to take swifter action as Europe's debt crisis drags
on. 
    Supporting those concerns, Greek unemployment hit a record
25.1 percent. It is the 35th month running it has risen and
underscores the withering toll the crisis is having on the
countries involved.  
    "We expect action and we expect courageous and cooperative
action on the part of our members," Lagarde said.
       
 
     
    OIL TENSIONS    
    Tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices back above
$115 a barrel, leaving prices less than a dollar away from their
highest in almost a month. 
    Turkey scrambled fighters and briefly detained a Syrian
passenger plane on Wednesday, suspecting it of carrying military
equipment from Moscow, while Turkey's military chief warned of a
more forceful response if shelling continued to spill over the
border. 
    "The Syrian situation is heating up and there are fears
about Turkey, a NATO member, retaliating and contagion in the
region," said Bjarne Schieldrop, analyst at SEB in Oslo.
    Gold which fallen by more than 2 percent over the
prior four trading days, its longest stretch of declines since
June, snapped the trend to rise 0.2 percent to $1,769.39 an
ounce.
    "Overall, it feels as though we may have found a base for
gold at the moment and now we have to try the higher end of the
range at $1,775/80," said MKS Finance head of trading Afshin
Nabavi.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐