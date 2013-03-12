GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares flat, sterling slips on UK output weakness

* Sterling slips to lowest since June 2008 vs dollar
* European shares flat after recent rally
* Bunds edge up as focus remains on Italy
By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 12 Sterling slipped to a 2-1/2
year low and European shares were flat on Tuesday after data
underscoring Britain's economic weakness bolstered expectations
of another jolt of central bank stimulus.
British manufacturing output fell in January at the fastest
pace since June, official data showed, reinforcing fears that
Europe's second-biggest economy made a poor start to the year.
The pound has been one of the worst performing major
currencies in 2013, having fallen 8.5 percent against the dollar
and 7.6 percent against the euro.
It fell to $1.4832, its lowest since late June 2010, shortly
after the data, as expectations firmed that the Bank of England
would try to kickstart the economy with fresh stimulus in the
coming weeks or months.
Analysts say it is likely to come via 25 billion pounds'
($37 billion) worth of bond purchases a month, which increases
the amount of sterling in the system, effectively lowering its
value.
"There are concerns on just about every front for the UK,"
said Neil Mellor at Bank of New York Mellon.
"Political concerns, whether there will be another
downgrade, the budget and whether or not we will see more
monetary stimulus. Everywhere you look there is a negative."
The disappointing UK data also wiped out the small gains
European shares had clocked up in earlier trading.
Despite hopes of more BoE stimulus nudging up London's FTSE
100, falls of 0.1 on Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX left the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
virtually unchanged on the day.
Wall Street stock futures also pointed to a possible end to
its run of seven straight days of gains which has seen the Dow
Jones Industrial Average notch a string of record highs.
STRETCHED YEN
The yen is another major currency to have come under
pressure in recent months due to the prospect of aggressive
easing from a new leadership team at the Bank of Japan.
Having hit a fresh 3-1/2-year low of 96.71 versus the dollar
in Asian trading after reports new BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda
may take easing steps swiftly after he takes office next week,
some morning buying saw it rebound to back above 96 yen.
"I think if the reports of an emergency (BoJ) meeting are
true and we do get some earlier-than-expected easing, we will
see one final round of yen weakness, but then that will be it,"
said John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo bank.
"When these trends get big in the market they can become
really dominant, but it (the yen's fall) now looks stretched."
In the bond market the balance between risk appetite and
aversion was broadly balanced. Italian government bonds
, which have been thrust back into the spotlight by
its recent inconclusive elections, were up slightly on the day
while German bonds were also higher.
With much of the focus still on the euro zone's debt
worries, Germany's Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann sent a fresh
warning that the crisis was not over and that France's reform
drive seemed to have run into the sand.
COMMODITY DRIFT
The recent rise of the dollar and questions over broader
demand trends continued to weigh on commodity markets. Most of
the world's raw materials are bought and sold in dollars, so its
movements can have a strong influence on prices.
A decoupling appears to have taken place between
hard-surging stocks and traditionally growth-linked commodities
over the past couple of months.
Whereas the U.S. S&P 500 is up 3.4 percent since the start
of February and world shares are almost 2
percent higher, oil and copper prices are down over 5 percent,
and platinum and iron ore are down 4.5 and 3.5 percent.
Growth-attuned metals such as copper and platinum
both drifted lower on Tuesday, while gold, which
is down around 10 percent since October, inched up to $1,584.7
an ounce.
Oil prices saw one of the more pronounced moves,
falling back below $110 a barrel as the prospect of slower
demand growth in China and high stocks of crude in the world's
biggest consumer, the United States, triggered selling.
"China's demand will tick along at about 5 percent growth
per annum," a Singapore-based trader with a Western firm said.
"That is not a very large increase because it used to grow over
10 percent in the past."