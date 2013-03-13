GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares ease on Italian debt sale, euro zone data

* Soft demand sees Italian yields rise at debt sale
* European shares dip as economic data disappoints
* Strong U.S. retail sales seen boosting Wall St
* Euro gives up gains to dip against dollar
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, March 13 European shares extended losses
and Italian bond yields jumped on Wednesday after Italy's
borrowing costs rose at a debt sale and data showed that euro
zone factory output fell sharply in January.
However, U.S. shares were poised to gain after strong retail
sales data for February showed American consumer spending
holding up despite tax rises.
Italy sold 5.32 billion euros of new three- and 15-year
government bonds at the auction, paying the highest yield since
last December for the shorter term debt.
Subdued demand at the country's first debt sale since a
downgrade by ratings agency Fitch sent the benchmark 10-year
Italian bond yield up 10 basis points to 4.7
percent.
"Overall this is a weak auction result," said Lyn
Graham-Taylor, a fixed-income strategist with London-based
Rabobank.
"It may be that investors have been spooked by the ongoing
political uncertainty in Italy."
Analysts said the impact on the whole market for peripheral
euro zone debt would have been worse if it were not for the
promise by the European Central Bank to buy unlimited amounts of
bonds from countries that struggle to fund themselves.
"Without the ECB's pledge to backstop euro zone peripheral
debt markets, post-election instability in Italy would have sent
yields surging by now," said Nicholas Spiro, managing director
at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"However, the strains are showing on Italy's government bond
market."
Italy has been without a government since inconclusive
elections late last month, which has raised fears over its
ability to pursue much-needed reforms and underlined a
Bundesbank warning that the euro zone crisis was far from over.
Concerns about the economic health of the region have been
on the rise as more and more data suggests activity is
continuing to weaken despite the ECB's efforts to keep monetary
policy loose.
Industrial production data for January in the 17 countries
that use the single currency added to the gloomy picture on
Wednesday showing a surprisingly sharp 0.4 percent fall from
December. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1
percent drop.
The growing worries over the region's outlook were also
reflected in a German auction of new two-year bonds, which sold
at an average yield of just 0.06 percent, compared with 0.21
percent on Feb. 13, demonstrating demand for safe-haven assets.
SHARES SLIDE
The weak data and rising Italian bond yields sent the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index down 0.4
percent, extending its slide for the week to 0.5 percent, which
would be its worst weekly performance for over a month.
Italy's main share index, the FTSE MIB, was down
1.85 percent, its biggest daily fall since the election result.
London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX were between flat and 0.9 percent
lower.
A subdued showing on Wall Street on Tuesday - where the Dow
Jones Industrial Average managed only the slightest of
gains - and a sell-off in Tokyo had already made equity
markets more cautious about pursuing a rally that started after
Friday's strong U.S. jobs report.
As a result MSCI's world equity index was
down 0.25 percent at 359.83 points, on course for its worst day
of the month.
In the currency market the debt auctions and weak data saw
the euro give up its early gains against the dollar to stand
down 0.15 percent at $1.3010, though still well within
the $1.2955-$1.3135 range it has moved in this month.
Against a resurgent yen, the euro fell 0.5 percent to
$1.2454. The Japanese currency has been under pressure on
prospects for much bolder monetary easing from the Bank of
Japan, but some investors were taking profits after the fall.
In the commodity market oil rose slightly as expectations of
steady global consumption growth and a surprise fall in U.S.
stockpiles helped keep Brent crude above $109 a barrel.
"Downside risks for oil seem to be very limited," said Tetsu
Emori, a commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments. "I
think oil prices have bottomed out, and overall we will see a
recovery."
But a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that
production in the United States would be enough to protect
against most potential supply shocks capped
prices.
Brent crude was flat at $109.70 a barrel, while U.S.
oil rose 27 cents to $92.81, gaining for a fifth day in
the longest daily winning streak since mid-December.
However, gold prices drew some strength from the rising
concerns about the euro zone after the disappointing factory
output data, having already hit its highest level since Feb. 28
at $1,598.20 on Tuesday.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,595.84 an ounce
and U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose 0.2
percent to $1,594.90.