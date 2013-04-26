GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar fall after disappointing U.S. growth

* U.S. stocks mostly lower after disappointing U.S. GDP
* Oil falls back around $103, dollar eases
* BOJ confirms commitment to bold policy
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, April 26 World equities markets and
the U.S. dollar waned on Friday after data showed the world's
largest economy picked up in the first three months of the year
but at a slower rate than had been expected.
Concerns about the tepid outlook for growth in the United
States and China weighed on the price of oil and Brent crude
hovered around $103 a barrel after rising $3 in the past two
sessions. China and the United States are the world's two
largest oil consumers.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent annual
rate in the first quarter. While it was a jump from the tepid
growth seen in the final quarter of last year, it disappointed
expectations for a 3 percent pace.
Wall Street opened lower following the economic data. If
stocks hold onto their losses for the day, the S&P 500 will snap
a five-day winning streak.
The data could raise doubts about the ability of the economy
to absorb government spending cuts and higher taxes and may fuel
speculation on the possibility of more Federal Reserve measures
to boost growth or at least keep its current stimulus plans in
place.
"What we are going to do is just average the fourth quarter
and the first quarter and take a look and see the economy is
growing way underneath its potential growth rate," said John
Canally, investment strategist and economist for LPL Financial
in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.30 points,
or 0.15 percent, at 14,723.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 2.86 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,582.30. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 10.84 points, or 0.33
percent, to 3,279.15.
Investors in European equities were also taking a breather
after five days of gains. Europe's top shares on the
FTSEurofirst 300 were down 0.4 percent and world shares
were off 0.2 percent.
A growing belief the European Central Bank will react to the
recent deterioration in the euro zone's economy by cutting
interest rates next Thursday has helped European stocks to jump
this week, pushed the euro to a three-week low and contributed
to a fall in bond yields.
A gloomy new set of surveys from the central bank further
supported those rate cut calls as they underscored the slowdown
in lending and the difficulties firms in the bloc are facing to
get credit.
The dollar was down 1.6 percent at 97.62 yen, falling
on technical factors and pulling further away from a four-year
high touched on April 11.
"The weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP damaged the dollar
because it leads to lower U.S. rates and expectations of even
lower bond yields," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market
strategist at WorldWideMarkets, Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
The dollar was also pressured against the yen after the Bank
of Japan left policy unchanged. Aggressive monetary stimulus
announced by the BOJ in early April had triggered a sharp
selloff in the yen, and the absence of further monetary
initiatives allowed the currency to rise.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3024, but was
still near a three-week low touched on Wednesday.
Brent slipped 26 cents to $103.15 a barrel after
touching a low of $102.56, while U.S. crude was down 53
cents at $93.11.