REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro gain after Italy's government formed, central bank views

* World shares gain 0.6 percent; U.S. stocks open higher

* Euro firms against the dollar on Italian government formation

* Week packed with central bank meetings and data

* Oil edges higher

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, April 29 Stock indexes advanced along with the euro on Monday as the formation of a government in Italy eased uncertainty about the political future for the euro zone country.

Markets were also focused on prospects of an extension of the current loose monetary policies from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this week.

Most analysts expect the recent string of underwhelming U.S. economic data to strengthen the hand of policymakers at the Federal Reserve looking to keep the money taps open, and temper any talk of cutting back the current bond-buying program.

The Fed's stimulus plans, along with some better-than-expected economic data, have helped U.S. stocks climb since the start of the year.

Investors welcomed the formation of a broad coalition government in Italy under new Prime Minister Enrico Letta, two months after inconclusive general elections, though they remain cautious over how long it will survive.

The resolution of Italy's political stalemate helped bring its five- and 10-year borrowing costs down to their lowest level since October 2010 at a bond sale on Monday, while yields on 10-year debt in the secondary market fell 13 basis points to 3.93 percent.

"Italian sovereign debt is benefiting from the twin effects of central bank liquidity support and political stability of sorts," Nicholas Spiro, managing director of London-based consultancy Spiro Sovereign Strategy, said.

MSCI's world equity index was up 0.6 percent, while the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5, led higher by Milan's FTSE MIB , which rose 1.8 percent.

Weak U.S. growth data has raised expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its pace of bond buying unchanged at $85 billion a month after Wednesday's policy meeting, while the European Central Bank is widely expected to announce an interest rate cut when it meets on Thursday.

"Wall Street appears primed for another assault at record highs," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.62 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,777.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.68 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,590.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.65 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,307.91.

The euro rose 0.5 percent at $1.3095, with hedge funds cited among key buyers. The session peak of $1.3115, the highest since April 19, was reached midway through the London session.

A Reuters poll of 76 economists last Thursday showed only a narrow majority of 43 expected a 25-basis-point cut at this week's ECB policy meeting, which would take its refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent. The ECB's monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

GROWTH CLOUDS

The uncertain outlook for economic growth, especially in the world's two big oil consumers, the United States and China, initially kept crude prices under pressure. But prices recovered in early U.S. trading.

China is due to release surveys on activity in its giant factory sector later this week.

Brent crude was up 25 cents to $103.41 a barrel, after making its biggest weekly gain since November last week. U.S. light crude was up 72 cents at $93.72.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries were up 3/32 in price to yield 1.658 percent.