GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares grind higher, yen edges up on Amari comments

* World shares at near 5-yr high * Dollar slips from Friday's 4-1/2 year high vs yen * Gold extends longest losing streak in four years By Marc Jones LONDON, May 20 Optimism about global growth pushed world shares to a near five-year high on Monday, while debate about the future of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme extended gold's longest losing streak in four years. Data last week that showed U.S. consumer sentiment at its strongest in nearly six years continued to support equity markets ahead of this week's forward-looking PMI numbers from most of the world's top economies. Futures prices pointed to a steady start for a Wall Street at record highs after earlier minor gains on European and Asian indexes lifted MSCI's world shares index 0.3 percent to its highest since June 2008. A constant drip of central bank stimulus and pledges of support over that have driven a 40 percent surge in global stocks and squeezed core bond yields over the last year. But with signs that growth in key economies is slowly improving, investors are starting to wonder what lies ahead. The near 20 percent slump in yen since the start of the year has been the most recent example of the impact of such stimulus programmes, thanks to the Bank of Japan's $1.4 trillion plan to boost growth through inflation. It was off Friday's 4-1/2-year low, however, at 102.5 yen to the dollar by 1230 GMT after Japan's economy minister suggested over the weekend the currency might have weakened enough. "People say the excessively strong yen has corrected quite a bit. If the yen continues to weaken steadily from here, negative effects on people's lives will emerge," Akira Amari told a Sunday talk show. Toyko also upgraded its economic forecasts on Monday, as emerging signs of an upturn in exports and factory output added to growing evidence that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive polices are beginning to reignite growth. FED WATCH The dollar has also been driven up in recent weeks by signs that some at the U.S. Federal Reserve are thinking about scaling down its $85 billion a month bond buying programme. The Fed will break up this week's barrage of PMI data on Wednesday when it publishes the minutes of its recent meeting and its chairman Ben Bernanke speaks in front of Congress. Following the recent policymaker comments, investors - who have become used to successive rounds of stimulus in recent years - will be watching closely. "All eyes should be on central banks when judging risk appetite and its impact on FX markets," Morgan Stanley's FX strategy team wrote in a note. "The U.S. economy has developed pockets of strength, leaving the market with the impression that the Fed might be the first major central bank to pull liquidity away from markets." That worry saw gold - often seen as a hedge against the kind of inflation central bank intervention can bring about - extended its longest losing streak in four years to hit a 1-month low of $1,338.95 an ounce. Silver and platinum also fell. "We have started to see a series of positive readings coming out of the United States. We are positioned for a rising market and think that the best way is to invest in financials," said HSBC equity strategist Robert Parkes. COMMODITY VIEW With risk appetite dominating markets, safe-haven German Bunds fell 40 ticks while demand for higher-yielding euro zone periphery bonds continued to improve. The European Union's top economic official added to the pressure on yields as he said low inflation meant the European Central Bank had room to cut rates again. Brent crude was down 0.4 percent on the day at $104.30 a barrel while copper had eased 0.7 percent to $7,282.50 a tonne as the talk of the Fed tapering its bond purchases, but mainly the stronger dollar, took its toll. A strong dollar tends to depress oil and other commodities that are priced in the U.S. currency on international markets. The fundamental outlook for oil also looks less positive with a weaker demand growth for 2013 as well as higher supply, according to the West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency. "The strength of the dollar has been negative for commodities," said Olivier Jakob, analysts at Swiss energy consultancy Petromatrix. "But short-term the market looks fairly balanced, with Brent trading in a range between $90 and $110 per barrel. It is difficult to see it breaking out of that for a while." (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)