GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise after Bernanke comments

* Dollar index up slightly after Bernanke
* Wall Street rises, S&P at new high; Europe also up
* German bond yields ease, Treasuries firm
* European shares ease off multi-year highs
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 22 Stock markets around the world
rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
signaled that the U.S. central bank's stimulus program would
remain intact.
In testimony to Congress, Bernanke said the Fed's monetary
policy was still providing significant benefits to the economy
and that prematurely tightening it would carry substantial
risks.
While analysts did not expect Bernanke to announce any
substantial change to policy, caution prevailed before his
comments, with equities rising, but only slightly. The Fed's
policy is widely credited with contributing to the S&P 500's
rally of nearly 18 percent in 2013, a surge that has repeatedly
taken it to all-time highs, including on Wednesday.
"He said exactly what Wall Street wants to hear. He's
putting out there that there's no end in sight, which is exactly
what we want and why stocks are bidding higher," said Todd
Schoenberger, managing partner at LandColt Capital in New York.
"With things continuing for quarters to come, summer
doldrums seem unlikely this year."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 92.31 points,
or 0.60 percent, at 15,479.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.65 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,677.81. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.25 points, or 0.35
percent, at 3,514.37.
The MSCI all-country world equity index
added 0.8 percent while shares in Europe rose 0.3
percent after earlier falling on weakness in luxury goods
stocks.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent against a basket
of major currencies, though off a near three-year high of 84.37
struck last week. The euro added 0.7 percent. Crude oil
extended recent declines. U.S. crude futures fell 1.1
percent while Brent crude was off 0.7 percent.
The dollar index is up nearly 5 percent this year as
investors favor the greenback on signs of growing economic
momentum and talk of an early end to the huge U.S. stimulus
effort.
"The market's bias has been for dollar strength, but it is
much more finely balanced now," said Elsa Lignos, senior
currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"The reaction (to Bernanke) seems much more likely to be
influenced by flows and technicals than the fundamental
outlook," she said.
The dollar's moves were also seen limited by expectations
that minutes from the Fed's last rate-setting meeting will
underscore the wide divergence between policymakers on the
future of the bank's $85 billion a month bond buying plan.
"Bernanke's comments could see the dollar ease somewhat. But
the Fed minutes are likely to be hawkish, so we expect the
dollar to regain ground, especially against the yen," said
Marcus Hettinger, currency strategist at Credit Suisse.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
9/32, the yield at 1.9612 percent.
JAPAN RISES
Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to a 5-1/2 year high
after the Bank of Japan, as widely expected, maintained
an aggressively loose policy that will inject up to $1.4
trillion into the financial system.
That kept the yen weaker against the dollar, which gained
0.4 percent to 102.85 yen.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.3 percent.
COMMODITIES MIXED
The debate over the Fed's next moves, and particularly the
potential impact on the dollar and on growth, also dominated
commodity markets.
Gold, traditionally seen as an inflation hedge and
alternative to the dollar, was up 2.3 percent after Bernanke's
comments, while copper rose to its highest level in two
weeks.
But oil dropped below $103 per barrel on data
showing a surprise jump in U.S. gasoline stocks, suggesting that
summer U.S. demand might not meet supply.