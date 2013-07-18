GLOBAL MARKETS-Consolidating after Bernanke, focus flips to G20 and Japan

* Dollar momentum fades after overnight gains post-Bernanke
* European shares shake off weakness to edge higher
* Yen under pressure ahead of Japan Upper House elections
* Bunds track minor gains in U.S. Treasuries to hit 5-week
high
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 18 World shares were steady near
all-time highs and the dollar and benchmark U.S. Treasuries and
Bunds firmed on Thursday, as the head of the Federal Reserve
left markets assessing how to handle the inevitable phasing out
of its support.
The yen was under pressure in the currency markets as focus
switched to Japanese weekend elections that are expected to
strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his radical
economic stimulus policies.
Markets are also watching a meeting in Moscow of G20 finance
ministers for signs of an orchestrated approach to the end of
U.S. money-printing, which could help defuse volatility in
global markets. The G20, which meets on Friday and Saturday,
includes many of the developing countries that have been at the
sharp end of the dollar's surge since Bernanke first signalled
the fed would roll back its bond buying in May.
By mid-morning in Europe, the dollar index was up
0.1 percent but starting to sag following overnight gains made
after Fed chief Ben Bernanke on Wednesday stuck to a timeline to
wind down its $85 billion a month bond-buying programme.
Bernanke went out of his way to stress that the cautious
withdrawal would depend on economic conditions, comments that
helped comfort asset markets.
The broad FTSEurofirst 300 share index had
recovered from a soft start to the day to be up 0.2 percent by
0930 GMT as it consolidated the 8 percent gains it and MSCI's
world index have made over the last month.
Mouhammed Choukeir, Chief Investment Officer of fund manager
Kleinwort Benson, said that while Bernanke's comments would help
markets for now, investors would remain extremely edgy about the
inevitable withdrawal end of uber-easy monetary policy.
"QE (quantitative easing) is here to stay a little longer,
but it has to stop one day. The volatility in the past few weeks
has perhaps been a glimpse of what is to come," Choukeir said.
"Where a QE world is a world in which risk assets (equities)
go up and safe havens (government bonds and gold) also go up, it
would appear that a new post-QE world is one where risk assets
go down and safe havens also go down."
YEN DROOPS
Wall Street was expected to open little changed according to
U.S. futures, with U.S. unemployment data and the Philly Fed
business survey stacking on top of another busy day of company
earnings.
Back in the currency market, the dollar rose 0.6 percent
versus the yen to push it back above 100 yen, while the
euro hit a seven-week high of 131.45 yen as Sunday's
Upper House elections in Tokyo moved into view.
Japan's massive monetary stimulus plan under Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe was one of the main catalysts for markets during the
early part of the year, causing a 14 percent plunge in the yen.
The weekend polls are expected to strengthen his grip on power.
"The market is of the view the Abe administration will come
out of this very well, so post-election it will be an
interesting time because we could see the rhetoric around the
reform plans picking up," said Morgan Stanley's head of European
FX strategy Ian Stannard.
"If this is the case we will start to see the yen coming
under pressure again." Stannard added that he expects a sharp
yen fall against the dollar later this year and early next.
In debt markets, benchmark German Bunds tracked
minor Bernanke-fuelled gains overnight by U.S. Treasuries
to hit a five-week high.
A no confidence vote against Portugal's ruling coalition
later in the day turned the focus to peripheral euro zone debt.
The motion proposed by a minor party is likely to fail, but
markets will be on the lookout for any signals sent by the three
main parties, which are holding talks on a broad deal to keep
the country's bailout programme on track.
Spain and France both saw smooth bond auctions on Thursday
despite a tougher backdrop, with Spain's prime minister fighting
a corruption scandal and France having just lost its last
triple-A sovereign credit rating from a major ratings agency.