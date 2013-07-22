GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near 5-yr high after Abe win, though earnings weigh

* Wall Street shares firm, S&P hovers near record high
* Disappointing results from McDonald's weigh on sentiment
* Yen strengthens vs dollar, euro in choppy trading
* Softer dollar supports commodity prices, gold hits 1-month
high
By Marc Jones and Richard Leong
LONDON/NEW YORK, July 22 World stock prices rose
near five-year highs on Monday on growing investor optimism
after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strengthened his power
base, adding weight to his plans to jumpstart the world's
third-biggest economy.
Investors' mood was also helped by a pledge from G20 nations
on Saturday to put growth before austerity to revive the global
economy, which the bloc said was "too weak."
The yen rebounded after an initial dip in Tokyo, but many
traders viewed the bounce as temporary in view of Abe's upper
house election win on Sunday.
Riskier assets, including peripheral euro zone bonds, got a
boost after Portugal's president moved to keep the country's
coalition government intact, patching over recent troubles.
However, disappointing earnings from McDonald's
mitigated the upbeat mood as the U.S. fast-food giant posted
weaker-than-expected results.
News of a surprise drop in U.S. existing home sales also
tempered the initial buying of equities and other risky assets.
"The risk is the macro backdrop doesn't come through quite
as strong as some of the companies are looking at, and that
could be a negative factor for them," said Investec economist
Victoria Clarke in London.
MSCI's world index, which tracks stocks in
45 countries, gained 0.41 percent at 375.40, helped by a 0.47
percent rise in Tokyo's Nikkei index. It was about 7
points below a five-year high set in late May.
In late morning trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 22.49 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,566.23. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.65 points, or 0.22
percent, at 1,695.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
8.80 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,596.41. Both the S&P 500 and
Dow Jones hit all-time highs last week.
In Europe, upbeat results from Dutch electronics maker
Philips and Swiss Banks UBS and Julius Baer
boosted European share prices, but some
profit-taking emerged, reducing their early gains.
"We are seeing a bit of position adjustment today but we
have got a general positive outlook and I don't think the trend
is going to break," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes
in London.
The slight pause in the summer stock rally provided a boost
for low-risk government debt in the wake of remarks from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that signaled the central
bank will leave short-term rates near zero for a long time.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield dipped
to 2.475 percent, its lowest level in over two weeks. German
Bund futures were little changed at 144.24.
CHOPPY YEN
The yen bounced back after an initial dip in Tokyo trading
on some dollar selling by Japanese investors, which in turn
triggered stop-loss selling in thin conditions.
"Post the Japanese upper house election, we would expect the
Abe government's economic reform rhetoric to gain further
momentum, putting JPY back under pressure," Morgan Stanley's
currency strategists wrote in a note.
The dollar was down 1.22 percent on the day at 99.41 yen
, a turnaround from an Asian session high of 100.70. The
euro was also 0.5 percent lower at 131.23 yen, well
off an early high of 132.29.
The dollar index was 0.5 percent lower, slipping
further away from a 3-year high set earlier this month.
Commodities were mostly firmer thanks to the softer dollar.
Spot gold rose to its highest level in a month and
last traded up 2.4 percent at $1,327.31 an ounce, while copper
gained 1.5 percent to $6,990 a tonne.
Oil prices turned lower, erasing early gains. Brent crude in
London fell 45 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $107.62 a
barrel, while U.S. crude fell 86 cents or 0.8 percent at
107.19 after hitting a near 16-month peak of $109.32 earlier.