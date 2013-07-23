GLOBAL MARKETS-China moves send shares higher but copper, oil slip

* World shares gain as China signals support for growth
* Telecom deal flurry adds to European shares' appeal
* U.S. stocks seen higher as Apple results awaited
* Dollar index bounces off one-month low on Treasury yield
gain
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, July 23 World shares were propelled
towards five-year highs on Tuesday by signs China was moving to
avoid a hard landing for its slowing economy, but copper and oil
prices slipped as worries over global demand lingered.
Stock index futures pointed to Wall Street extending its
gains and testing fresh record highs when trading gets underway,
though results from tech giant Apple due later in the
day could keep a lid on any gains.
Share markets worldwide gained after local media in China
reported the government was looking to increase investment in
railway projects as part of efforts aimed at ensuring annual
economic growth does not sink below 7 percent.
Asian shares outside Japan rose by 1.3
percent to their highest since early June on the reports and
Britain's mining-heavy FTSE index touched a seven-week high,
though a lack of detail made some in the markets cautious.
"Managing to keep (Chinese growth) above 7 percent will
certainly be viewed as a positive stance," said IG Markets
analyst Alastair McCaig. "But they really have only five months
to prove their words are worth their weight."
Deal-making in the telecoms sector fed the gains across
Europe during the morning, lifting the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300
index 0.3 percent to near a seven-week high.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.6 percent to bring its gains since late June to 10
percent, mirroring sharp rises on Wall Street where the S&P 500
hit a record closing high on Monday.
The recent rally has sharpened scrutiny on company
statements in the corporate earnings season now underway.
"Earnings have been relatively good so far, although the
bulk of results still have to come," said David Thebault, head
of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities.
An upgraded economic outlook from Japan's government helped
lift Tokyo's Nikkei 0.8 percent and send the MSCI world
equity index up 0.2 percent, within touching
distance of May's five-year high.
JAPAN RISES
Heightened expectations that Japan's government will stick
to expansionary policies after weekend elections also supported
the yen, which hit a one-week peak against the dollar at 99.14
yen before the greenback recovered to close to 100 yen.
Demand for the dollar has been steadily draining away as the
Federal Reserve reassures investors there will be no precipitous
end to its bond-buying stimulus. "Yesterday we had some weaker
U.S. housing data that reinforced that message," said Jane
Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
However, a rise in the 10-year Treasury note yields though
the 2.5 percent level during the European morning
helped the dollar.
The euro meanwhile has been steady as political tensions
across the region ease and was flat on Tuesday at $1.3187
, close to a one-month high of $1.3218.
In emerging markets, the Turkish lira
strengthened to 1.9081 against the dollar, a one-month high,
after the central bank raised its overnight lending rate by 75
basis points to help narrow the gaping current account deficit.
GOLD EASES
Gold eased back below $1,330 an ounce as the dollar's bounce
prompted buyers to pause after the metal's biggest one-day price
rise in more than a year. The metal has recovered nearly
$160 from a three-year low of $1,180.71 on June 28.
Brent oil inched down to just below $108. Investors were
awaiting U.S. crude inventory data for further clues on demand
from the world's largest oil consumer.