GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar under pressure as central bank meetings loom

* Dollar under pressure at five-week low ahead of Federal
Reserve
* European shares boosted by M&A activity
* Nikkei plumbs four-week lows, other Asian markets also
softer
* Data, Fed, ECB, Bank of England meetings pose hurdles this
week
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 29 Expectations that the Federal
Reserve will reaffirm its commitment to keeping U.S. interest
rates near zero left kept the dollar at a five-week low on
Monday, while concerns about China's stuttering economy
pressured commodity markets.
The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank
of England meet this week. All are expected to repeat or refine
their "forward guidance" that borrowing costs will remain
extraordinarily low as long as growth is sub-par and inflation
poses no threat.
The Fed will be most closely scrutinised, having signalled
plans to begin phasing out its ultra accommodative policy this
year. Most economists are eyeing a September start but markets
have scaled back views of any aggressive changes.
The dollar, which shed 1.2 percent last week for its third
straight weekly loss, remained under pressure at 81.540 by
mid-morning in Europe, having earlier hit a one-month low
against the yen.
"The dollar faces a lot of key event risk in the week ahead
with the release of the U.S. Q2 GDP report and the latest FOMC
policy meeting on Wednesday, followed by the release of the U.S.
employment report for July on Friday," said Lee Hardman,
currency strategist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
Wall Street was expected to open lower with falls of between
0.15-0.25 percent seen for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones
Industrial Average.
European share markets remained buoyant though as two more
giant merger deals, this time in the media and pharmaceuticals
sectors, added to a flurry of M&A activity in recent
weeks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.4 percent at 1,212 points by 0745 GMT, with London,
Frankfurt and Paris 0.4-0.5 percent higher.
DELICATE CHINA
Commodities markets were mostly softer, with both oil
and copper at or near three-week lows. Concerns
about demand weighed on crude, while nervousness ahead of
Chinese manufacturing data on Thursday hit copper.
With investors bracing for another round of disappointing
economic news from the world's No. 2 economy Asian markets had
been generally weaker.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 3.3 percent to hit a four-week low as
those jitters were compounded by a stronger yen, which is
negative for the country's exporters, and concerns that plans to
increase the country's sales tax - Japan's most significant
fiscal reform in years - could be watered down.
"A sense of caution is looming in the market, especially
because investors are worried about a slowdown in the Chinese
economy. And when they see a risk in Asia, they tend to buy the
yen, and the Japanese market is hit by that," said Kyoya
Okazawa, head of global equities at BNP Paribas.
On Wall Street, investors may use the uncertainty over
central bank stimulus to cash in recent gains. With just three
trading days left, the S&P 500 is set to post its best month
since October 2011. The Nasdaq's advance makes July so far the
best month in a year and a half.
In debt markets, German Bund futures edged back into
negative territory in thin trade and euro zone periphery bonds
eased, but investors refrained from placing big bets before this
week's monetary policy decisions and data.