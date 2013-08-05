GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares firm, dollar soft as views on Fed tapering shift

* Dollar softens after jobs data alters view on early Fed
stimulus cut
* Wall Street seen holding on to recent gains
* NZ dollar plunges on food safety scare
* Aussie dollar hits 3-year low ahead of likely rate cut
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Aug 5 Evidence of modest global growth
coupled with growing confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will stick with its stimulus programme lifted European shares
and sent the dollar lower on Monday.
Wall Street was poised to open unchanged, holding on to
record levels hit last week, and European shares traded near a
two-month high as markets judged a still-weak U.S.
labour market - as shown by last week's soft jobs report - would
delay moves by the Fed to trim its bond purchases next month.
"The bulls are clearly in control of the market, and there's
no sign that will change," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of
Sarhan Capital in New York.
The New Zealand dollar slumped to a one-year low following a
milk powder contamination scare involving Fonterra, the
world's biggest dairy products exporter, that threatened the
nation's $9 billion dairy export trade.
A softer session for equities in Asia, where Japan's Nikkei
index fell 1.2 percent and shares in South Korea,
Australia and Singapore all slipped, kept the MSCI world equity
index little changed.
As investors trimmed dollar holdings on the jobs numbers,
the U.S currency fell 0.4 percent to 98.54 yen. The euro
dipped to $1.3260, shedding some of Friday's 0.5 percent
gain versus the dollar.
GROWTH MOMENTUM
The outlook for the global economy improved slightly with a
batch of purchasing manager's surveys covering thousands of
companies worldwide, which showed China recovered some momentum
in July and activity in the euro zone expanding for the first
time in 18 months.
It is still unclear if the recession-hit euro area has
turned the corner, but the data pointed to more sustainable
strength in Britain, where the services sector is growing at its
fastest pace in more than six years.
The equivalent report due later in Monday from the United
States, the main driver of global growth, is also expected to
show activity picked up in non-manufacturing companies.
DAIRY SCARE SOURS KIWI
The New Zealand dollar hit a low of $0.7670, its
weakest since June 2012 after New Zealand dairy exporter
Fonterra said at the weekend it had found bacteria in some
products that could cause botulism.
"It's a pretty serious development for New Zealand given how
important dairy is. But what usually happens with these food
quality issues is that as details come out, people tend to feel
more reassured," said Chris Tennent-Brown, FX economist at the
Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.
The Australian dollar also slipped sharply, to a three-year
low of $0.8848, after the country's retail sales data
fell short of market forecasts and reinforced expectations of
further rate cuts by the country's central bank (RBA).
DEBT PRICES FIRM
In the debt market, U.S. 10-year Treasury notes yielded 2.61
percent, below Friday's high of 2.75 percent, which
was just under a two-year high of 2.755 percent hit in July.
German government bonds also held on to Friday's gains to
hold steady at 1.65 percent, but investors focused
more on developments in Italy, where political risks were
easing.
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi cooled concerns that
his conviction for tax fraud would wreck the shaky coalition
ruling Italy by backing the government of Enrico Letta at a
protest rally in Rome on Sunday.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell
2.5 basis points to 4.26 percent.
For commodity markets, the latest growth data was seen as
not strong enough to lift demand, especially from leading oil
and metals consumer China.
Brent crude initially rose above $109 a barrel as
supply disruptions by Middle East and North Africa producers
lifted prices, but it later fell over $1 per barrel to a low of
$107.95. Copper prices also edged lower.
"Euro zone services data were mixed, with Germany not ideal,
and China data were not impressive either," said Andrey
Kryuchenkov, oil and commodities strategist at VTB Capital.
"Hence you see ... extended profit-taking from Friday."
Gold got a lift from uncertainty over the timing of the
Fed's scaleback of its quantitative easing policy to trade just
above $1,300 an ounce.