REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks pull back from highs, dollar trims decline

By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Stocks on Wall Street pulled
back from record levels on Monday, while better-than-expected
growth in the U.S. service sector helped the dollar cut its
losses.
Growth in the euro zone's service sector picked up slightly,
while the U.S. sector accelerated more strongly in July, keeping
declines in U.S. and European equities in check.
The S&P 500 has risen for five of the past six weeks,
gaining more than 7 percent over the period. The index closed at
an all-time high on Friday despite a disappointing read on the
U.S. labor market.
Given that advance, further gains may be difficult at these
levels, analysts said, especially with the corporate earnings
season largely over.
"Growth continues to be anemic, even as we're at record
levels in the market, suggesting we're overbought on some
levels," said Mark Martiak, senior wealth strategist at
Premier/First Allied Securities in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.65
points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,620.71. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.25 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,708.42.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.64 points, or 0.07
percent, at 3,692.22.
European shares traded flat around a two-month
high, while the MSCI world equity index slipped
0.15 percent.
Some investors took Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
report as an indication that the Fed was likely to hold steady
with its monetary stimulus program. Less stimulus will
eventually lead to a rise in interest rates, making the dollar
more attractive for investors.
The U.S currency fell 0.3 percent to 98.67 yen, but
was up 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies
following the service sector report.
The central bank is currently buying $85 billion in bonds to
keep borrowing costs low, a program that has helped U.S. stocks
surge nearly 20 percent this year.
GROWTH MOMENTUM
The outlook for the global economy improved slightly with
purchasing managers' surveys covering thousands of companies
worldwide. One such report showed China recovered some momentum
in July, while activity in the euro zone expanded for the first
time in 18 months.
It is still unclear if the recession-hit euro area has
turned the corner, but the data pointed to more sustainable
strength in Britain, where the services sector is growing at its
fastest pace in more than six years.
Growth in the U.S. service sector also accelerated, picking
up from a three-year low as new orders surged to their highest
level in five months.
That report weighed on U.S. debt prices, with 10-year
Treasury notes trading 14/32 lower in price,
yielding 2.6515 percent.
For commodity markets, the latest growth data was seen as
not strong enough to lift demand, especially from leading oil
and metals consumer China.
Brent crude initially rose above $109 a barrel as
supply disruptions by Middle East and North Africa producers
lifted prices, but it later slipped 62 cents to $108.33.
U.S. crude gave up 33 cents to $106.61.