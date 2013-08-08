GLOBAL MARKETS-Robust China trade data lifts shares, dollar weak

* Trade growth eases fears over slowdown in China
* MSCI's world share index ends three-day losing streak
* Copper and oil gain on Chinese data
* Dollar at 7-week lows on Fed tapering bets
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Aug 8 Signs of resilience in China's
slowing economy on Thursday helped end a 3-day selloff in world
equities prompted by talk the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon
wind back its stimulus programme.
China's reported its exports and imports had rebounded
surprisingly strongly in July, easing fears that a slowdown in
the world's second largest economy will threaten the improving
outlook in Europe and the fragile recovery in the United States.
However, analysts were cautious about reading too much into
the trade numbers, and warned any rebound was unlikely while the
government pushes ahead with its policy of shifting the giant
economy away from debt-funded investment and manufacturing.
"These are fairly uninspiring numbers. They're probably not
strong enough yet to convince us the worst is behind us," said
Chris Scicluna, head of Economic Research and Daiwa Capital
Markets.
Asian shares outside Japan took a boost from
the data, adding 0.8 percent to recover more than half their
previous day's losses.
While the commodity-linked Australian dollar rose 0.9
percent to $.09073, copper hit its highest
price in nearly two months and Brent oil edged towards $108 a
barrel, snapping a four-day decline.
However, "We're in the seasonally slower months for
(commodity market) demand, so we're still expecting a bit of
near-term weakness," Natalie Rampono at ANZ Bank said.
Even so, the Chinese data drove an upsurge in investor
appetite for mining and basic resource stocks which took
Europe's broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index up 0.25 percent
by mid-morning.
MSCI's world equity index edged up 0.1
percent as a result although it is still on course for its worst
weekly decline since late June, when speculation of an early end
to the Fed's stimulus programme first surfaced.
U.S. stock index futures signalled Wall Street could snap
its 3-day losing streak as well when trading opens.
TAPER TALK
The dollar languished at seven-week lows against other major
currencies due to the uncertainty over when the Fed could begin
to cut back on the $85 billion it spends each month buying bonds
to boost the economy.
"There are uncertainties about the timing of Fed tapering,
whether it will be September or later, and about how fast they
will start reducing their bond-buying programme," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea.
The dollar index dropped to 81.167 on Thursday,
bringing its losses to 4 percent in just a month while the euro
rose to a seven-week high of $1.3353.
Traders have been betting the Fed would be well ahead of
other central banks in scaling back its easy money policy, and
believe the resulting difference in government bond yields will
make the dollar more attractive.
But inconclusive economic data and mixed comments from Fed
officials have made the timing of the move less clear, easing
yields on U.S. government debt back from their highs.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury note yields have edged down to 2.6
percent from 2.755 percent recorded in early July.
Ten-year German bond yields eased in line with
the U.S. market, dipping 2.2 basis points to 1.67 percent with
news out of Japan was also supporting prices.
Japanese investors piled into foreign bonds in July, making
their biggest net purchase in three years - early evidence that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expansionary policies are having the
desired effect.
GERMAN STRENGTH
German debt and equity market showed little reaction to weak
trade data, with analysts saying the poor June performance was
more than compensated for by startling jumps in industry orders
and factory output in July.
"Trade probably didn't provide any support to Germany in the
second quarter and yet that growth looks to have been pretty
good," said Daiwa's Scicluna.
Economist reckon Europe's largest economy picked up momentum
in the second quarter after a fairly anaemic first three months
when it expanded at just 0.1 percent.