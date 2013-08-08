GLOBAL MARKETS-Robust China data lifts shares, Fed fears linger

* Trade growth eases fears over slowdown in China
* MSCI's world share index ends three-day losing streak
* Wall St seen higher, Europe's shares resume 6-week rally
* Dollar at 7-week lows on Fed tapering bets
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Aug 8 Signs of resilience in China's
slowing economy on Thursday ended a 3-day selloff in world
equities prompted by talk the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon
wind back its stimulus programme.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to Wall Street joining in
the rebound later although weekly jobless claims data at 1230
GMT could reignite speculation on when the Fed will begin to
trim its $85 billion monthly bond purchases.
China reported exports and imports had risen surprisingly
strongly in July, easing fears that a slowdown in the world's
second largest economy would threaten the improving outlook in
Europe and the fragile recovery in the United States.
But analysts were cautious about reading too much into the
trade numbers, and warned any rebound in China was unlikely
while the government pushes on with efforts to shift the giant
economy away from debt-funded investment and manufacturing.
"These are fairly uninspiring numbers. They're probably not
strong enough yet to convince us the worst is behind us," said
Chris Scicluna, head of Economic Research and Daiwa Capital
Markets.
Asian shares outside Japan still got a lift
from the numbers, gaining 0.8 percent to recover more than half
their previous day's losses.
Copper hit its highest price in nearly two months,
because China is the biggest consumer of the metal, and the
commodity-linked Australian dollar rose 0.9 percent.
Brent oil had edged towards $108 a barrel as the trade
figures showed China's crude imports hitting record highs, but
soon fell back to be around $106.90.
"We're in the seasonally slower months for (commodity
market) demand, so we're still expecting a bit of near-term
weakness," Natalie Rampono at ANZ Bank said.
Even so, the Chinese data drove an upsurge in investor
appetite for mining and basic resource stocks which
enabled Europe's broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index to
resume a six-week rally to rise 0.5 percent by midday.
MSCI's world equity index edged up 0.1
percent as a result although it is still on course for its worst
weekly decline since late June, when speculation of an early end
to the Fed's stimulus programme first surfaced.
TAPER TALK
The dollar languished at seven-week lows against other major
currencies due to all the uncertainty over when the Fed might
start trimming the amount its injects into the financial system
each month to boost the economy.
"There are uncertainties about the timing of Fed tapering,
whether it will be September or later, and about how fast they
will start reducing their bond-buying programme," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea.
The dollar index had dropped to 81.15, bringing its
losses to around 4 percent in just a month, while the euro rose
to a seven-week high of $1.3353.
Traders have been betting the Fed would be well ahead of
other central banks in scaling back its easy money policy, and
believe the resulting difference in government bond yields will
make the dollar more attractive.
But inconclusive economic data and mixed comments from Fed
officials have made the timing of the move less clear, easing
yields on U.S. government debt back from their highs.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury note yields edged down to 2.6 percent
from 2.755 percent recorded in early July.
Ten-year German bond yields eased in line with
the U.S. market, dipping 2.2 basis points to 1.67 percent with
news out of Japan also supporting prices.
Japanese investors piled into foreign bonds in July, making
their biggest net purchase in three years - early evidence that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expansionary policies are having the
desired effect.
GERMAN STRENGTH
European debt and equity markets showed little reaction to
Germany's weak trade data, with analysts saying the poor June
performance was more than compensated for by startling jumps in
industry orders and factory output in July.
"Trade probably didn't provide any support to Germany in the
second quarter and yet that growth looks to have been pretty
good," said Daiwa's Scicluna.
Economists reckon Europe's largest economy picked up
momentum in the second quarter after an anaemic first three
months when it expanded at just 0.1 percent.