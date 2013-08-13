版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar up as investors bet on strong data

* European shares hit 2-1/2 month high, boosted by strong
ZEW data
    * Dollar on course for first 3-day gain since June
    * Commodities show strength
    * Nikkei climbs 2.6 pct; yen weakens against dollar, euro

    By Marc Jones
    LONDON, Aug 13 Evidence that Europe's economy is
finally picking up steam pushed the region's shares to a 2-1/2
month high on Tuesday, lifted the euro and left safe-haven
German government bonds under pressure.
    The dollar was on course for its first three-day rise since
June too, with U.S retail figures due later expected to paint a
similarly bright picture and firm the case for a cut in Federal
Reserve stimulus. 
    A jump in Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey dovetailed
with a rise in euro zone industrial output and the fastest rise
in UK house prices in seven years, to bolster the renewed sense
of optimism in the region.  
    London's FTSE, Germany's DAX and Paris's
CAC 40 climbed 0.5 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent 
respectively to push the broad FTSEurofirst 300 stock
index up 0.5 percent to its highest level since mid-May.
    Debt and currency markets also reflected that shift. Yields
of safe-haven German 10-year government bonds hit
their highest in over a month-and-a-half while risk premiums on
Italian and Spanish bonds continued
to ease.
    The euro climbed back above $1.33 versus a broadly
stronger dollar while the earlier UK housing data which were
complemented by firm inflation figures pushed sterling 
to a high of $1.5491.
    "It is not only Germany that is moving in the right
direction," said Deutsche Bank economist Mark Wall. 
    "There is a general improvement taking place in Europe and
in the context of this being a debt crisis one shouldn't
underestimate the importance of getting back to a position of
growth... The 64,000 dollar question is whether this is
sustainable."
    The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll of
economic sentiment rose to 42.0 from 36.3 in July, reaching its
highest level since March and beating the consensus forecast in
a Reuters poll for it to increase to 40.0.
    The survey's organisers put the rise down to the calmer
conditions in the euro zone's trouble spots, rising German
demand and a belief the European Central Bank will keep its
interest rates at record low levels for the foreseeable future.
    GDP data due on Wednesday is expected to show the region's
economy grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter, marking the end
of its longest recession on record, according to a Reuters poll.
    
       
    
    JAPAN TAX PLANS
    U.S. retail sales data due later was also in sharp
focus, with investors still trying to gauge when the U.S.
Federal Reserve will begin winding down its stimulus programme.
Wall Street was expected to open around 0.2 percent higher.
    In Asia, Japanese shares jumped 2.6 percent and the
yen fell after a media report that Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe is considering a cut in corporate tax to counter the pain of
a planned sales tax increase. 
    For the Nikkei it was a partial rebound after the index fell
to its lowest since end-June on Monday on slower-than-expected
economic growth data, while the yen's 0.6 percent dip to 97.475
yen to the dollar took it away from last week's seven-week high.
    Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar was
up 0.2 percent, extending gains into a third day in anticipation
that U.S. data will point to the Fed rolling back its $85
billion of monthly bond purchases sooner rather than later. The
next test of this view will be Tuesday's retail sales, which
most expect to be strong.
    "Better economic data from China last week has left Asia
ex-Japan with a positive tone. Now it will be the turn of the
U.S. to show what it can do with some retail therapy," Societe
Generale wrote in a note.
    Asian shares measured by MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index
 rose 1.0 percent to a two-week high, extending
Monday's gain on the back of last week's Chinese factory output
data.
    In the commodities markets, gold eased 0.1 percent
after surging as much as 2.2 percent to a three-week high on
Monday. The precious metal is down 20 percent this year
following a sharp sell-off as investors have eyed a downward
shift in central bank stimulus.
    There were signs of strength elsewhere. Copper hit a
fresh 2-month high of $7,340 a tonne and tensions in Libya
pushed Brent oil to $109.79 a barrel to leave it just
shy of last week's $110.09 four-month high.
    "Since the Fed has cooled talk of ...(winding down stimulus)
this has in general supported commodities, and the economic data
has been a bit better," said Rabobank commodities strategist
Georgette Boele.
