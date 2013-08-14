GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro zone growth lifts European shares, pound jumps after jobs data

* Bank of England split, jobless data boosts sterling
* Euro zone growth give 0.1 pct lift to European shares
* Dollar firm as markets await clues on Fed move
* Better growth outlook helps copper, oil slips
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Aug 14 European shares inched up on news
that the euro zone had emerged from recession on Wednesday,
while sterling jumped against the dollar as robust jobs data
cast doubt on the Bank of England's pledge to keep interest
rates low.
Financial markets though were mostly subdued and
confirmation that the euro zone's 18-month-long recession was
finally over had been widely expected, limiting share market
gains.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Wall
Street.
Sterling was the main mover, hitting a high of $1.5507
when new data showed a sharp drop in jobless benefit
claims in July and minutes from the central bank's last meeting
revealed one policymaker had voted against a historic move to
tie future interest rates to unemployment.
Governor Mark Carney outlined the BoE's flagship policy -
which will see rates kept low until joblessness falls to 7
percent, subject to certain safeguards including inflation
staying in check - on Aug. 7 after a meeting of the bank's nine
policymakers.
The minutes and stronger labour market data prompted money
market traders to price in a greater chance of a rate hike in
the bank's base rate in two years - a year
earlier than the BoE has signalled.
"Before the ink is hardly dry on the forward guidance
document there is someone saying they don't like the idea," said
Brian Hilliard, UK economist at Societe Generale.
"If the numbers improve, the market will question the limits
of the time horizon of forward guidance out to 2016."
The UK's main share index, the FTSE 100 dipped 0.1
percent but volumes were only around one-fifth of their daily
average and the index remained well within its recent trading
range.
GROWTH FINALLY
The euro gained initially in reaction to
stronger-than-expected German and French GDP data, which
reinforced expectations the currency bloc's economy had grown
after six quarters of contraction.
The European Union's statistics office later confirmed a 0.3
percent expansion in the three months to June, after which the
euro drifted back to be 0.1 percent lower at $1.3250.
Bailed-out Portugal posted the best growth in the region
with a 1.1 percent expansion in the second quarter, but it was
Germany's 0.7 percent quarterly growth rate, its fastest in over
a year, which powered the recovery.
"The euro zone has been hauled out of recession and Germany
has done the lion's share of that," said Andreas Scheuerle,
economist at Dekabank.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.2 percent though it is near the highest levels for the
year, after six weeks of gains.
Prices for 10-year German government debt did not move much
after the data, though as traders adjusted
positions after a slump in demand at a subsequent bond auction,
yields did creep higher to around 1.81 percent.
The dollar stayed broadly firm following forecast-beating
U.S. retail sales data on Tuesday, which increased the prospects
of the Federal Reserve scaling back its stimulus as early as
next month.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar stood near a
one-week high, while against Japan's currency it was little
changed at 98.13 yen.
FED FEARS
Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries, which have been
supporting the U.S. currency, edged down to around 2.718
percent, just off Tuesday's near two-year peak of 2.72 percent
.
Investors have largely positioned for the Fed to start
tapering its $85 billion a month of bond purchases soon, but are
looking for more data to support that view.
Talk about the Fed's next step escalated on Tuesday when
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said it was too early to
detail plans to taper, while at the same time not ruling out the
possibility of it starting next month.
His suggestion that any move would be neither nor drastic
boosted sentiment in U.S. stock markets that carried into Asian
trade, helping Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average to
finish at a one-week high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was little changed though with Hong Kong markets
closed due to a typhoon.
The evidence of improving global growth from the latest
European and U.S. data helped copper gain 0.5 percent to
trade near a nine-week high of $7,317 a tonne.
However, concerns about the Fed curbing its
commodity-friendly stimulus are limiting gains with gold
recovering slightly to $1,324.85 an ounce and Brent crude stuck
just above $109 a barrel.