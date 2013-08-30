GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks little changed, dollar eases; action on Syria uncertain

* Dollar remains near 4-week high on upbeat U.S. data * U.S. shares little changed at the open NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. benchmark stock indexes were little changed at the open and the dollar eased back from the session high as soft U.S. economic data reduced anticipation for Federal Reserve plans to cut its stimulus program in the days ahead, while expectations of an imminent U.S.-led strike against Syria ebbed. Economic data showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose, up 0.1 percent, and inflation was tame in July with a price index for consumer spending edging up 0.1 percent. . "You are getting a lot of push-pull from the Syria thing - will they, won't they - and then the data," said John Canally, investment strategist and economist for LPL Financial in Boston. "This one fits in the category of another soft report and it is going to give the Fed a problem because the economy is going to be weak and yet they are going to taper anyway." The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.30 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,829.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.33 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,637.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.18 points, or 0.28 percent, at 3,610.13. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent and though off the session peak remained still not far from a four-week high. In commodity markets, gold fell one percent to below $1,400 an ounce, moving away from a 3-1/2 month high hit on Wednesday when the fears over Syria prompted a flight to safety assets.