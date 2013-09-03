版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar rise on upbeat data

* European markets open higher; Nokia soars on Microsoft
deal
    * China services PMI shows growth after good manufacturing
report
    * Yen slips as safe-haven bid wanes, dollar hits 1-month
high
    * Oil prices slip on delay in possible U.S. action on Syria
    * Australia holds interest rates steady, as expected


    By Marc Jones
    LONDON, Sept 3 Upbeat economic data powered
Asian and emerging share markets to a fourth straight day of
gains on Tuesday, while gold and the yen lost some of their
safe-haven appeal as Washington delayed a possible strike on
Syria.
    European shares opened higher, helped by a second huge
mobile telecoms deal in as many days as Microsoft 
announced a $7.2 billion bid for the phone business of
once-dominant Finnish manufacturer Nokia
. 
    The dollar was also in a bullish mood, hitting its highest
in over a month against both the yen and the euro 
as the prospect of a cut in U.S. monetary stimulus complemented
the flows caused by reduced tensions in the Middle East.
    "The Syria situation is clearly a short-term disturbance but
we don't expect it to disrupt the U.S. recovery or even the
European recovery," said Didier Duret Chief Investment Officer
for ABN Amro.
    "The volatility we are seeing now is a good period to
accumulate (equities) with the medium-term in mind." 
    After some choppy initial moves, Europe's FTSEurofirst 300
 was up 0.2 percent by 0745 GMT, led by Britain's FTSE
100 and Germany's DAX. France's CAC 40 
and Milan's FTSE both lost 0.2 percent.
    Earlier MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan added 0.76 percent, building on Monday's
1.2 percent rise and marking a fourth day of gains.
    The Nikkei stock average was the region's standout
performer. It surged 3 percent to a three-week high helped by
the weaker yen, hopes of continued government stimulus and talk
Japan could win the right to host the 2020 Olympic Games.     
    After Monday's upbeat round of global data, China's
non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped
slightly to 53.9 last month from July's 54.1. But it remained
solidly in expansion territory and suggested recent government
measures are supporting the economy.  
    
    FLIGHT FROM SAFETY
    As investors rediscovered an appetite for risk, gold 
eased about 0.2 percent to $1,391.49 an ounce while the dollar
hit a one-month high against a basket of currencies as well as
the yen. The greenback bought 99.70 yen, and the dollar
index  rose to 82.379, also underpinned by U.S.
monetary policy expectations.
    "I expect the dollar to be supported amid expectations that
the Federal Reserve will start tapering its quantitative
easing," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe
Generale in Tokyo.
    Traders expect the Fed to start reducing its stimulus at its
policy meeting on Sept. 17-18 unless U.S. payroll numbers due 
on Friday fall considerably short of forecasts.
    While tapering expectations support the dollar, a near-term
withdrawal of stimulus would weigh on equities, particularly
those in emerging markets that have come under pressure in
recent months on expectations of capital outflows. 
    "It's not a question of whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
will cut quantitative easing, it's a matter of how much and the
pace of their reduction," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales. 

    AUSSIE BOUNCE
    Australia's dollar bounced more than half a cent as
its central bank kept interest rates at a record low 2.5 percent
as expected on Tuesday, saying the level was appropriate though
it could ease again if needed. 
    While Wall Street was closed for the Labor Day holiday on
Monday, U.S. stock futures pointed to solid gains when trading
resumes later with the S&P 500 contract up 0.9 percent.
    With all eyes on what the Fed does with it stimulus
programme, ISM manufacturing data due at 1400 GMT will
be in sharp focus ahead of all-important jobs data on Friday.   
   
    The upbeat global manufacturing data continued to underpin
commodities, with copper prices up 0.3 percent at $7258
a tonne, after the previous session's 2 percent rise.
    Markets were also unwinding many of last week's safe-haven
trades as worries about an imminent military strike against
Syria abated after U.S. President Barack Obama decided to seek
congressional approval. 
    Obama's efforts to persuade Congress to back his plan met
with scepticism on Monday from lawmakers in his Democratic
Party, who expressed concern the United States would be dragged
into a new Middle East conflict. 
    U.S. crude oil prices slipped 0.7 percent to $106.85
a barrel, while Brent lost about 0.2 percent to $114.11.

