GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher, U.S. shutdown causes wariness

* Most Asian indexes up, but Nikkei down 2.2 pct
* Fed tapering seen postponed if gridlock continues
* Oil, gold slide on concern over U.S. government shutdown
* Europe shares expected to open softer
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Oct 2 The dollar came off an
eight-month low and Asian markets edged higher on Wednesday as
investors hoped the first partial U.S. government shutdown in 17
years will be short-lived and not snuff out a spreading but
still tepid economic recovery.
Because of the shutdown, investors may face a period when
they cannot take cues from key U.S. government data, like the
monthly jobs report which is due on Friday but might not come
out.
The first significant private survey after the shutdown
began - the Institute of Supply Management's report on
manufacturing - showed the fastest expansion in almost 2-1/2
years, which helped Asia stocks.
Next up to help gauge health of the U.S. economy is the ADP
private sector payrolls report, due later on Wednesday.
A drop-off in U.S. economic data at a time when the Federal
Reserve has muddied expectations on when will it start reducing
its stimulus could hit demand for risky assets.
Echoing those concerns, European stocks are seen opening
flat to slightly lower with spreadbetters expecting Britain's
FTSE 100 to open 9 to 15 points lower, or as much as 0.2
percent, Germany's DAX to open 3 to 5 points higher, or as much
as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 9 to 10 points
lower, or as much as 0.2 percent.
In currencies, the euro eased to $1.3523, having hit
an 8-month high of $1.3589 in European trade on Tuesday, ahead
of a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day where
it is widely expected to stick to its policy course.
Against the yen, the dollar fell back to 97.71 yen
after being up as much as 98.09 earlier in the day, reflecting
the broader cautious sentiment in the markets.
Despite, the weak tone, the dollar is expected to remain
supported from Japanese buyers and foreign players.
The failure of the U.S. Congress to agree on a bill that
funds government operations meant up to one million workers were
put on unpaid leave, as Democrats and Republicans fight over
President Barack Obama's healthcare programme.
For Asian shares, the impact of the ISM manufacturing report
was reduced by the government shutdown.
The MSCI's broadest index of shares outside Japan
was up 0.3 percent.
U.S. S&P futures eased 0.2 percent after the cash
index advanced 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
Japan's Nikkei, the most expensive in Asia based on
price-to-earnings ratios, came in for profit-taking and ended
the day down 2.2 percent.
Early gains for Korean stocks were erased, those in
Indonesia were pared to 1.2 percent. China and India
were closed for holidays.
"Markets are taking it one day at a time with a near-term
impact unlikely and any prolonged government deadlock only
increases the likelihood of a delay in U.S. tapering," said
Kenneth Akintewe, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at
Aberdeen Asset Management.
Citi strategists also believe shutting down the U.S.
government reinforces the chance that QE tapering will be
delayed. Also, they say an additional 10-15 basis points drop
on the 10-year Treasuries to 2.50 percent "would not be
inconceivable".
Yields on 10-year bonds have fallen by nearly 40 basis
points from a September high of nearly 3 percent, erasing a
large chunk of the rise from May 22, when the Fed first hinted
at withdrawing its policy easing. On Wednesday, 10-year U.S.
Treasury futures were flat on the day.
DEFENSIVE STANCE
While that drop in U.S. yields has widened the gap in the
favor of emerging market debt, recent flows suggests investors
are still wary of buying Asian bonds, instead preferring to
venture cautiously into shorter-dated emerging market bonds or
even staying in cash.
Emerging market bond funds saw their first weekly inflow in
the week ended Sept. 25 after 17 straight weeks of outflows,
during which more than $25 billion was withdrawn.
Buying relatively safe haven stock markets of Korea and
bonds with short maturities rather than venturing into the
riskier, heavily foreign-owned markets of Indonesia and India
still remained the flavor of the day, according to a trader.
Aberdeen's Akintewe said that despite the drop in U.S.
yields, "there is still a big likelihood of a steepening of the
U.S. yield curve and as a result, investors don't want to be
aggressive about taking duration risk at this stage."
In commodity markets, gold hit a two-month low below
$1,300 an ounce. Copper futures dipped 0.2 percent after
posting their biggest quarterly gain since March 2012 thanks to
steadying global growth.
Oil prices softened as a result of the government gridlock
with the November contract down 0.48 percent to $107.56
per barrel.