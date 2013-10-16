GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump, bill yields fall on views U.S. debt deal close

* Washington may be closing in on deal to resolve debt
crisis
* Wall Street up more than 1 pct, global stock index climbs
* U.S. dollar up against yen, down against other major
currencies
* U.S. 1-year default swaps hit highest since July 2011
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 16 World equity markets rose and
short-term Treasury debt rallied on Wednesday on renewed
optimism U.S. lawmakers were closing in on a last-minute deal to
prevent the country from defaulting on its debt.
U.S. lawmakers were preparing a final push to lift the
government's $16.7 trillion borrowing limit after a chaotic day
of negotiations on Tuesday that left Senate aides claiming a
deal was near despite finer details needing work.
The latest push comes after days of political wrangling over
the U.S. budget and the debt limit, which has sparked
substantial preparation by dealers in government securities in
case of a default.
The sharp decline on Wednesday in near-term Treasury bill
yields underscored the fluidity of the back-and-forth in
Washington. Treasury bills maturing on October 24 spiked as high
as 0.71 percent in the morning before reversing dramatically to
yield 0.30 percent - still elevated, but nowhere near as
stressed.
The fixed income market has busied itself with preparations
in case of a missed coupon payment, which would reverberate
through the short-term repurchase market, a key source of
overnight funding for banks and other institutions that depend
on the use of Treasury securities as collateral.
That market was effectively shut when Lehman Brothers
collapsed in 2008, and endured severe strains in 2011 during the
previous debt ceiling crisis. But if a deal is reached - even if
it comes after the Treasury's estimated Oct. 17 deadline for
being able to borrow - it will end up making this back-and-forth
more like the fiscal ceiling debate in 2012, or the extensive
preparations to prepare technology systems for the so-called Y2K
bug in 2000.
"If we don't get a default, it would be like Y2K. People
were staying up all night worried about what would happen during
that deadline. Then nothing happened," said David Keeble, global
head of interest rate strategy with Credit Agricole Corporate &
Investment Bank in New York, referring to Year 2000 and worries
about the millennium computer bug.
"In this case, all the switching out of T-bills and dealings
with repos would be for naught if we don't default."
News that an outline of a deal had emerged was enough to
push U.S. stocks within striking distance of all-time highs and
cause the CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's favored
index of anxiety, to fall 15 percent to 15.87.
The Dow Jones industrial average leaped 196.83
points, or 1.30 percent, at 15,364.84. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 22.75 points, or 1.34 percent, at 1,720.81.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 44.55 points, or 1.17
percent, at 3,838.56.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, was up 0.6 percent, not far from a
five-year peak of 391.54 hit on Sept 19.
"Market participants on balance believe something will get
done, and it's going to get done in typical Washington fashion,
at the eleventh hour," said Art Hogan, managing director at
Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
Worries over whether a resolution will happen have roiled
markets, and late on Tuesday Fitch Ratings warned it could cut
the U.S. sovereign rating from AAA, citing the impasse.
If Washington does not reach a deal by Thursday, the U.S.
government will by law no longer be able to add to the national
debt and will have to rely on incoming revenue and about $30
billion in cash to pay the country's many obligations.
That money is expected to run out quickly and the government
would start missing payments in the weeks ahead. A global
financial crisis could follow if investors decided that U.S.
debt, used as collateral for trillions of dollars in financial
deals, no longer provided adequate security.
The uncertainty remained apparent in the U.S. debt market,
where the cost of insuring one-year U.S. debt against default
using credit default swaps recently hit its highest in over two
years.
The owners of more than 20 U.S. Treasury securities are seen
most at risk as the U.S. Congress struggles to resolve the
impasse, with the Federal Reserve almost certainly the largest
holder.
Even if a deal is reached, it must still clear the full
Senate and possible procedural snags on Wednesday before moving
to the fractious House of Representatives, which was unable to
produce its own deal on Tuesday.
With a large interest payment due at the end of the month
and $58 billion in other obligations coming due the following
day, many analysts have circled Oct. 31 as a possible date for
default if Congress has still failed to reach an agreement.
The dollar rose to near two-week high against the safe-haven
yen even as it fell against the euro, sterling and Australian
dollar.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 98.42 yen, not far
from the Oct. 1 high of 98.72.
In the Treasury market, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries
slipped 3/32, their yield at 2.7295 percent.
Gold prices dropped on expectations of a deal in Washington.
Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,272.40 an ounce.