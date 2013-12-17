GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip, dollar steady as Fed meeting nears

* Federal Reserve to start meeting, eyes on possible tapering signal * U.S., European shares back off Monday's gains, bonds steady * Euro's gain vs dollar fades after boost on robust German data * Gold and Brent oil ease back after recent push By Richard Leong and Marc Jones NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 17 Financial markets were cautious on Tuesday ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting from which investors await possible signals on when it plans to start winding down its stimulus program. The debate over when the Fed will begin to halt the flow of cheap dollars has dominated trading worldwide for months amid worries it could trigger a turbulent reaction from investors who have become all too used to the support. "The Fed meeting begins today so I don't expect the market to do much after yesterday's strong performance," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York. A majority of economists polled by Reuters expects the Fed to wait until March before it starts to scale back its $85-billion-a-month bond-buying program, but recent encouraging data from the United States, China and the eurozone have lowered the odds on a move in January - or even this week. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, fell 0.32 percent to 392.92. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.22 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,848.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.54 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,778.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 16.53 points, or 0.41 percent, at 4,012.99. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.58 percent to 1,250.98. As the countdown to Wednesday's Fed decision began, the VIX index, Wall Street's fear gauge, hovered at 16.47, its highest level in two months. FED FOCUS Traders were also opting for caution in currency and bond markets. While a move to start trimming stimulus would be a symbolic signal from the Fed, its cautious approach has managed to convince markets that rate rises remain distant. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, were little changed on the day at 2.8683 percent, while 10-year German Bund yield was flat at 1.834 percent. Analysts at Societe Generale predicted a January start to tapering, but said "the economic case has already been made for pulling the trigger." The only reason to delay would be to give the FOMC the opportunity to strongly signal its intent, they said. "In either case - actual taper or signal of impending taper - we expect the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to test 2.9 percent." Many analysts have been expecting the dollar to rise as the prospect of tapering strengthens. The euro fell 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.3733, erasing early gains after Germany's ZEW business sentiment came in well above expectations and euro zone inflation came in stable. But the greenback was slightly weaker against the yen at 102.90 yen. Among commodities, Brent crude was down 0.88 cent, or 0.8 percent, at $108.53 a barrel as bets on a stronger dollar due to less Fed stimulus. On the other hand, U.S. crude rose to $97.61, up 13 cents or 0.13 percent from Monday on expectations of data showing declines in inventories later this week. Gold fell 0.9 percent to $1,229 an ounce as it struggled to keep a grip on a third day of gains.