GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. growth hopes help shares shrug off China money market jitters

* World share markets rise as trading winds down for
holidays
* U.S., German stocks press into record territory,
* Chinese money rates swing higher amid liquidity squeeze
* Currencies mostly steady; Thai baht slumps on political
turmoil
* Gold prices slip, on track for largest annual loss in 32
years
By Marc Jones and Daniel Bases
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 23 Global stock markets
rose to record highs on Monday, underpinned by improving U.S.
economic data that overshadowed a credit squeeze in China, while
subdued inflation data undermined gold and left it on course for
its worst year in over two decades.
Thin pre-holiday trading, with many investors gearing up for
Christmas and with Tokyo on holiday, meant exaggerated price
movements.
Wall Street share indexes bolted higher after data showed
U.S. consumer spending increased to a five-month high in
November, while consumer sentiment improved in December. At the
same time, signs of strength in the world's largest economy have
not spurred inflation, with a price index for consumer spending
unchanged for a second straight month.
The Dow Jones industrial average WAS up 76.10 points,
or 0.47 percent, at 16,297.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.46 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,827.78. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.12 points, or 0.86
percent, at 4,139.86.
Apple Inc shares surged 2.9 percent to $565.10
after the company signed a long-awaited distribution deal with
China Mobile.
"This is just good news, and a much bigger strategic deal
than had been forecast," said Oliver Pursche, president of
Suffern, New York-based Gary Goldberg Financial Services, which
owns the stock.
European markets were also seeing some last-minute festive
buying, with London's FTSE and Frankfurt's Dax
0.6 higher. Portuguese shares gained 1.5 percent.
Sentiment globally was underpinned by upbeat U.S. data and
the resilience of stocks to the Federal Reserve's decision last
week to start scaling back its bond-buying stimulus.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 8/32, the yield at 2.9126 percent.
"Growth is picking up," International Monetary Fund head
Christine Lagarde said on NBC. "And unemployment is going down.
So all of that gives us a much stronger outlook for 2014, which
brings us to raising our (U.S.) forecast."
It was not all festive cheer, however. China's benchmark
short-term money rates reached a near six-month high of 9.8
percent at one stage as its credit squeeze
continued.
Rapid credit growth in the world's second-biggest economy
has worried Chinese authorities, who fear rising debt levels are
fueling asset bubbles.
The People's Bank of China injected more than 300 billion
yuan ($49.4 billion) into the interbank market on Friday in
response to rising rates, but hinted that banks had work to do
if they wanted to avoid a cash crunch.
ASIAN CURRENCIES, ITALY UNDER PRESSURE
The Indonesian, Malaysian and Thai currencies all came under
pressure last week and even the Korean won lost a little of its
strength. The Thai baht, which also has domestic
political turmoil to contend with, hit its lowest since early
2010 on Monday.
In the euro zone, Italy was in focus after getting a fresh
warning from the European Central Bank on Sunday that it needed
to keep its public finances in check.
Italian government bonds were vying with
Spain's to be the region's weakest performers, and Milan's main
stock index held in positive territory largely on hopes
of a stake sale at one of its most troubled banks.
"Italy is suffering from a dearth of growth but for me it
still seems to be a solid member of the euro zone," said Neil
Williams, chief economist at fund manager Hermes.
"My concern for next year for the euro zone is not so much
the periphery, but what happens with the bill-payers."
GOLD SLUMP
In the currency market, the dollar was idling near
break-even at 104.06 yen after hitting a five-year high
at 104.63 last week. Dealers cited options barriers at 104.75
and 105.00 as the next target for bulls.
The euro rose 0.26 percent to a session high $1.3711
but short of last week's peak of $1.3811. Some heat has been
taken out of the currency since then as banks have stocked up
for the sensitive year-end period with extra ECB funding. It
added another $15 billion on Monday.
Spot gold regained some of its early losses to trade
near unchanged at $1202.31 an ounce after carving out a
six-month low of $1,187.80 last week. If prices stay at that
level, the metal would have shed 28 percent this year, the
largest annual loss in 32 years.
Oil prices slipped as investors focused on refinery strikes
in France and internal strife in South Sudan. Brent crude
was a fraction lower at $111.57 a barrel after gains of
almost 3 percent last week.
U.S. oil futures dipped 50 cents to $98.83.