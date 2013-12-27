GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares extend rally; U.S. 10-year yield hits 3 percent

* European shares add to year-end rally, DAX hits record
high
* Yen hits 5-year lows; euro rises to 2-year high at $1.3892
* U.S. 10-year bond yield hits 3 percent
* Turkey's lira hits record low as political crisis deepens
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 27 European stocks climbed on Friday
as renewed appetite for risk fuelled a year-end equity rally and
pushed U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields above 3 percent for the
first time since September.
Japan's low-yielding yen extended losses, hitting 105
to the dollar for the first time in five years as well as a
five-year low against the euro.
Turkey was again in the emerging market spotlight, with the
lira hitting a record low and stocks falling to their weakest
level in 17 months as a corruption scandal pitting the
government against the judiciary took its toll on markets.
U.S. 10-year T-note yields rose to 3.002
percent, reflecting signs of improvement in the U.S. economy
which has fuelled expectations of a steady withdrawal of
stimulus by the Federal Reserve next year, while in Europe, Bund
futures fell by around half a point.
"In the U.S., I think yields could continue to grind higher,
especially if data continues to improve," said Anders Svendsen,
chief analyst at Nordea.
Most equity markets gained ground on Friday, with both the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and Germany's DAX
rising 0.8 percent.
Frankfurt's blue-chip index hit a record high and was on
track to post an annual gain of around 25 percent, outpacing an
expected rise of around 15 percent for the FTSEurofirst 300.
"The market feels unstoppable right now with growth coming
back, inflation under control and central banks ultra
supportive. My main worry is to what extent this is priced into
the market already," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at
Hampstead Capital.
Japan's Nikkei stock average ended at its highest
close in six years, up 55.6 percent so far in 2013, its best
annual performance since 1972, driven by the country's
aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus.
The effort seems to be working, with figures out on Friday
showing Japanese manufacturing activity expanding at the fastest
clip in more than seven years while firms added workers at the
quickest pace in over six years.
"Japanese households have a lot of cash in their assets and
as inflation will speed up next year, we will see a shift from
their assets in cash deposit into riskier assets. Next year we
will see more active trading by individual investors," said Jun
Yunoki, an equity analyst at Nomura Securities.
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
The euro also climbed against the dollar, hitting a peak of
$1.3894 according to EBS data, its highest since
October 2011.
Though the euro zone's economic recovery is seen as
sluggish, the currency has been underpinned by European banks'
repatriation of assets as well as buying by the region's
exporters as its current account surplus has increased sharply.
The European Central Bank will take a snapshot of the
capital positions of the region's banks at the end of 2013,
which it will use in conducting an asset-quality review next
year to work out which of them will need fresh funds.
This has led to some demand for euros from banks to help
shore up their balance sheets, traders said.
"There's a lot of attention on the AQR, and there's some
positioning ahead of the end of the calendar year," said John
Hardy, FX strategist at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
London copper rose to its highest level in four
months, with signs of economic revival in Asia and the United
States burnishing the demand outlook for metals.
"You have China saying they are going to grow at 7.6 percent
next year, plus a European recovery and the U.S. is doing fine,
so the market sees that momentum is building in the global
economy and that is the big support for metals right now," said
Dominic Schnider at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.
Gold steadied in thin holiday trade, on track for its
biggest annual loss in three decades as rallies in equities and
prospects of a global economic recovery dented its appeal.
Brent crude oil slipped towards $111 a barrel on
Friday although supply disruptions in Africa kept losses in
check.