GLOBAL MARKETS--Dollar hits 3-week high, stocks fall as US rate rise comes into focus

* Dollar hits 3-week high vs currency basket
* European, Asian, emerging market stocks fall
* Bund yields rise, Spanish debt performs well
* China's yuan skids to its lowest in a year
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, March 20 The dollar hit three-week highs
against a basket of currencies and stocks and bonds fell across
the globe on Thursday as investors positioned for a speedier
rise in U.S. interest rates than previously thought.
Global stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index
dropped 0.9 percent after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank might end
its bond-buying programme this autumn, and could start to raise
interest rates around six months later.
Combined with a slight rise in the projected path for rates
by Fed members, that led the market to bring forward the likely
timing of the first hike in U.S. rates by a couple of months.
European stocks dropped 0.8 percent on Thursday,
following losses of more than 1.5 percent in Japan and
Asian markets.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower start on
Wall Street, after declines there on Wednesday
.
Yellen sought to use her news conference to emphasize that
rates would stay low for a while and rise only gradually, but
the message was lost on skittish markets.
"This is triggering a real correction in interest rates
forecasts, with ripple effects hitting virtually all asset
classes, from equities to forex," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
Yellen's words led the futures market for the U.S. Fed funds
rate <0#FF:> to shift to pricing in around a 50-50 chance of the
first hike in May to June next year. The timing had been July to
August beforehand.
Yet many were not convinced the timetable had moved much at
all. A Reuters poll of 17 primary dealers found 10 still
expected the first hike to come in the second half of 2015, and
four were still tipping 2016.
DOLLAR GAINS
The whiplash was felt most in the short end of the Treasury
market which is more sensitive to the course of the Fed funds
rate. Yields on two-year notes shot up 8 basis points
on Wednesday to 43 basis points, the sharpest single-day rise
since mid 2011, and stayed around that level on Thursday.
Yields on 10-year notes were at 2.77 percent,
having risen 9 basis points on Wednesday. German 10-year Bund
yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs,
rose 6 basis points.
But five and 15-year borrowing costs of euro zone peripheral
state Spain fell to their lowest at auction since the economic
crisis began, as yield-hungry investors brushed off U.S. rate
rise prospects.
The rise in U.S. yields lifted the dollar, however, to a
three-week high of 80.285 against a basket of currencies
The euro dropped half a percent to a two-week low of
$1.3760, extending Wednesday's losses, and the dollar rose
slightly to 102.45 yen, having jumped a full yen on
Wednesday.
The dollar's gains were gold's undoing, sending the metal
down to three-week lows of $1,321.34 an ounce.
The prospect of rising rates in the United States has not
been good for some emerging markets as it threatens to draw
capital away, pressuring equities and currencies.
Emerging stocks fell more than 1 percent on
Thursday to the week's lows, within sight of their worst level
in six weeks.
Russia's stocks fell, undoing some recent
gains on a positive reception this week to President Vladimir
Putin's address to parliament, as European Union leaders meet.
European leaders will show they are ready to ramp up
punitive measures against Russia, including politically
sensitive economic sanctions, Chancellor Angela Merkel told the
German parliament.
U.S. rate rise expectations come as China seems to be
weakening its yuan as a way to support a slowing economy, which
puts pressure on other nations in the region to lower their
currencies to stay competitive on exports.
The yuan skidded to its lowest in a year at 6.2275 per
dollar, and was set for its largest weekly loss in at
least 20 years
Last weekend, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) doubled the
daily trading band allowed for the yuan to 2 percent from the
mid-point that it sets each day.
In oil markets, Brent futures was down 16 cents to $105.62
per barrel after hitting six-week lows, while U.S. crude
oil dropped 37 cents to exactly $100.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Blaise
Robinson in Paris; Editing by Sophie Hares)