GLOBAL MARKETS-World markets steady after Fed policy ructions

* Fed speakers eyed for more clues to U.S. policy moves
* Weak euro set to snap longest run of weekly gains since
2007
* Europe share index eyes best weekly gain of 2014
* Traders say wary of stocks exposed to Russia
* German debt stays near 2-week high
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, March 21 World markets steadied on
Friday after a volatile week driven by speculation over shifts
in U.S. monetary policy, with stocks up, Bunds flat and the euro
set to snap a six-week run of gains against the dollar.
Speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve officials later in the
day will be parsed for clues to the pace of U.S. tightening and
could drive fresh market moves.
Approaching the start of U.S. trade, stock index futures on
the Standard & Poor's 500 were up 0.3 percent, while
two-year Treasury yields remained around a six-month
high.
"Investors are awaiting for further confirmation from the
Fed on its rate path especially if U.S. data in the second
quarter starts to look up," said Geoffrey Yu, currency
strategist at UBS. "For us, the dollar is a buy on dips."
Fed chair Janet Yellen surprised investors mid-week by
hinting rates might rise earlier than they expected, while U.S.
economic data on Thursday was mixed.
That kept the dollar near a three-week peak against a basket
of major currencies and helped it gain 0.1 percent
against the safe-haven Swiss franc and yen.
It dipped 0.1 percent against the euro, however,
after the single currency got a boost from euro zone current
account data, which hit a record high in January.
While the euro hit an intraday high of $1.3802, it remained
on track to record its first weekly loss since late January and
snap six weeks of gains, its longest such run since mid-2007.
The data helped counter earlier comments from European
Central Bank Executive Board Member Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who
said interest rates would remain low for an extended period or
go even lower.
German benchmark debt futures were steady, down 1
tick at 142.38.
In Asia, currency attention was again on China's yuan, which
extended recent losses. The currency has fallen more than 1.2
percent so far this week, putting it on track for its largest
weekly loss since 1992.
Government economists and advisers involved in internal
policy discussions told Reuters that the central bank chose to
widen the yuan's trading band since it was less risky than other
reform options while also offering a way to hedge against
further economic slowdown.
In commodity markets, gold added slightly to moves in the
Asian session to trade at $1,339.44 an ounce, but
remained on course to post its biggest weekly fall since late
November.
Brent crude was up 47 cents at $106.92 a barrel,
just off its intraday high.
RUSSIAN EXPOSURE
A bounce in most leading Asian and U.S. indexes overnight
and early strength in Europe helped the MSCI World Index
trade up 0.2 percent.
That gain was more than matched by the euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 index, up 0.5 percent after a major
options expiry.
Shares in mining companies - most outside the E-STOXX 50 -
were among the biggest gainers after China earlier acted to
smooth the way for companies to raise equity financing, talk of
which had helped China shares enjoy their best day in six
months.
The E-STOXX 50 was on course to snap a two-week losing
streak and chalk up its best weekly performance of the year
albeit in cautious trade given the ongoing concern about
potential tit-for-tat sanctions between Russia and the West over
its annexation of Crimea.
The lack of major violence in the region in recent days has
helped a partial recovery in market sentiment, but fresh U.S.
sanctions announced overnight and a weakening in the credit
outlook for Russia from ratings agency Fitch kept traders wary,
particularly about stocks with heavy sales there.
Russian stocks had moved off their lows by late
morning but were still down nearly 2 percent.
"There hasn't been any military escalation, so the impact of
the crisis on the overall European market is very small now, but
on a more granular view, it's best to avoid all the stocks
exposed to Russia, so it's a market for stock-pickers," a
Paris-based trader said.
More broadly, though, investors in a Reuters poll said they
saw gains of around 7 percent by the end of the year in European
shares, buoyed by the peripheral euro zone, a positive outlook
shared by analysts at Barclays.
"Valuations here still look heavily discounted, both
relative to their own history and to credit markets. In
addition, despite the ongoing strength of the euro, we see the
potential for earnings and revenue growth to surprise to the
upside in 2014 and 2015," they wrote in a note to clients.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole, Blaise Robinson, Anirban
Nag and Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by John Stonestreet)