GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong U.S. jobs data pushes dollar, shares up, bonds dip

* Payrolls 288,000 vs forecast 210,000, unemployment 6.3 pct vs forecast 6.6 pct * Dollar up, Wall Street futures, European shares rise * Russia, Ukraine crisis keeps caution high By Anirban Nag LONDON, May 2 A strong pace of U.S. jobs growth pushed Wall Street stock futures and the dollar higher on Friday, knocking bonds lower as it helped relieve some anxiety among investors also watching the escalating unrest in Ukraine. Non-farm payrolls data showed the U.S. economy added 288,000 jobs in April, beating a 210,000 consensus forecast and bolstering the view that the world's biggest economy is regaining pace after bad weather hit growth early in the year. U.S. short term interest rate futures showed traders pricing in a first hike by the Federal Reserve in June 2015. Before the jobs report they had seen only about a 47 percent chance of that happening and thought the Fed was much more likely to wait until July next year to start raising rates. "On the face of it, these numbers are definitely good and a confirmation that all the weather-related distortions are a thing of the past," said Ian Gunner, portfolio manager at Altana Hard Currency Fund. "But I would wait for another month of solid job gains to see if this is really a one-off or a trend." Stock futures prices pointed to a rise of around 0.1 percent for Wall Street when trading resumes. European shares pared earlier losses and turned marginally positive after the data. In the currency market, the dollar extended gains against both the yen and euro, while U.S. Treasury yields rose, reflecting the view that the Fed is likely to continue winding down its stimulus. Among commodities, oil remained top-heavy after Thursday's slip following disappointing Chinese economic data and a survey showing U.S. crude stocks rose last week to their highest level since 1982. Gold slipped and was down on the week, while copper, whose industrial uses make it sensitive to growth expectations, was flat but set for its biggest weekly drop in seven as concerns about China's economy continued to nag. (Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)